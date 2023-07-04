Global Account Manager
2023-07-04
Are you interested in working with strategic sales within the automotive industry? Do you possess a talent for closing successful deals by fostering and nurturing long-term customer relationships? If so, then this position might be the perfect fit for you!
As a Global Account Manager (GAM), you will be responsible for the profitability of your customer and product portfolio. Your portfolio will include some of the company's most significant accounts.
Each business is unique, and our focus lies in understanding and addressing the specific needs of our customers. You will have a coordinating role in negotiations and creating offers that rely on well-prepared calculations. Collaboration with the project and production departments at Ljunghäll, as well as other colleagues within the group, will be crucial.
We are searching for someone who combines strong business insight with a deep understanding of technology and a desire to contribute to both our own and our customers' success. While an engineering degree is preferred, we also welcome candidates who have gained equivalent knowledge through work experience. To excel in this role, it is ideal if you have a proven track record in technical sales or a position involving direct customer interaction, business development, product management. Previous experience in a purchasing role or comprehensive knowledge of product pricing and manufacturing costs as a cost engineer would also be highly valued, particularly within the automotive industry. Fluency in both Swedish and English, both spoken and written, is essential.
For this position, we are looking for a driven and positive individual with an business driven approach. Your work should be characterized by a commitment to delivering profitable growth, and you should have a clear understanding of the connection between profitability and production. Your strong interpersonal skills will enable you to nurture and develop customer relationships, both existing and new. We highly value your personal qualities in these areas.
You will report to the Business Manager, and the position is based at our site in Södra Vi, with the possibility of remote work. Some domestic and international travelling is required.
In this recruitment process, we work together with Skill Executive, a recruitment agency specializing in executive positions and specialists. If you have any questions about the position, please feel free to contact Maria Svensson at +46 76-6771288 or Lydia Karlsson at +46 70-2802424. We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, but no later than August 13th. Så ansöker du
