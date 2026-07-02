GIS Software Developer
Navigraph Kommanditbolag / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Navigraph Kommanditbolag i Stockholm
GIS Software Developer
Navigraph is currently looking for a GIS Developer to join our GIS team in central Stockholm. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who wants to work in a developer team in a mid-size company, serving a large and passionate user base worldwide. 🌍✈️
About Navigraph
Navigraph is a SaaS company providing aviation fans and aspiring pilots with charts, navigation data, flight planning tools, and training material. Our users fly everything from Microsoft Flight Simulator to X-Plane. With our Electronic Flight Bag, virtual avionics, flight planning tools, performance calculators, and teaching material we're the trusted co-pilot for any serious virtual aviator.
We have specialized GIS data pipelines based on TS, Python, Rust and .net and a modern tech stack for our main apps based on React and React Native. Our mission? To make flight simulation as realistic and immersive as possible by making data, software, and tools like those available to the aviation industry accessible for flight simulation gaming.
With our HQ in Stockholm and a global crew of c. 50 aviation-loving professionals, led by our founders Magnus Axholt (CEO) and Stephen O'Connell (CTO), our team thrives on creativity, experimentation and collaboration. Join us, and you'll discover a vibrant community, a thriving business, and a workplace where innovation takes off every day.
Check out our career site for more information on who we are ✨.
What We're Looking For!
Required Skills
3+ years in a GIS software developer role
Software development with Linux/Unix, Bash, Postgres/PostGIS, Python (Numpy, Rasterio, GDAL)
Experience with cloud computing platforms such as Amazon Web Services or Azure
Experience with Mapbox Style Specification, Geospatial SQL, and tools like QGIS
A knack for open-source tools like data and tools like OpenStreetMap (OSM)
Familiarity with agile methodologies and CI/CD workflows
Fluent in written and spoken English
Bonus Skills
Frontend development: Typescript, React.js, Leaflet
Backend development: GraphQL, Node.js, Rust
Digital Elevation Models (DEM)
3D modeling
GRIB files
Who You Are:
Friendly and communicative
Obsessed with detail
Passionate about cartography, aviation, or flight simulation
Creative! Always eager to learn and improve
What You Could Be Doing!
As a GIS developer at Navigraph, you'll develop the GIS data pipeline powering our maps and contribute to our Navigraph Charts app. From aeronautical data to weather patterns, you'll transform raw data into vector and raster tiles that support aviation dreams worldwide. Your work will even be featured directly in Microsoft Flight Simulator!
Ingest and transform raster and vector data into PostGIS: For example, write a script that automatically fetches magnetic declination data and imports it into PostGIS.
Process raster information to vector data: For example, transform the rasterized magnetic declination data into iso lines on vector tiles.
Style vector data to good-looking maps: For example, generate style for wind visualization.
Generate tiles for the map clients: Generate map tiles in slippy map format for web-based consumption.
Deploy maps to the cloud: Make sure the data can be delivered in an efficient way from our cloud infrastructure in Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Automate data updates: Avoid repetitive work! Make the infrastructure handle all the updates from the source data down to the apps.
Teamwork: Fostering a collaborative team environment by working together with team the other members
Cross-Team Collaboration: Working together with Product, Design and Tech Leads to align technical solutions with business goals.
What We Offer!
Flexible Work Options: On-site and hybrid.
A great benefits package: please check out our career site.
Growth Opportunities: We'll support your professional development and give you the resources to excel.
Memorable experiences: The Navigraph team is a tight-knit group with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We enjoy spending time together, and it is not uncommon for our yearly trips to flight simulator conventions in Europe and the U.S. to be combined with team-building activities that leave lasting impressions!
How to Join the Team?
We're reviewing applications quickly - so don't leave us hanging too long! ✈️ Apply now and help us take Navigraph - and flight simulation - to the next level! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Navigraph Kommanditbolag
Torsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
111 23 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Navigraph KB Jobbnummer
9989362