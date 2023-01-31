Gfgo Cost Analyst
About this opportunity
We are now looking for GFGO Cost Analyst to our GFGO Business Control unit.
On this position you will be accountable for driving value creation (based on holistic financial insights) through operational and financial performance as well as compliance and risk mitigation in the GFGO organizations!
Your responsibility will be also to drive financial processes (Closing, Forecast, Financial Planning) to ensure quality, compliance, predictability.
This role is based in Kista, Sweden and will report to GFGO Performance and cost analytics manager.
At Ericsson, we give our employees the freedom to think big. Your ideas and innovations can turn into achievements that impact society and change the world. Are you ready to be a change-maker? Come join us!
What you will do
Drive common cost analytics across the various GFGO functions, providing insights and actionable advice
Coordinate and consolidate all the financial processes across organization
Steer the financial model in line with overall model for the company
The role is responsible to drive adherence to Financial Governance, drive financial planning (including forecast process), influence performance improvements from business analysis and period end closing, innovate and drive reporting and analytics solution and provide concrete advice using insights from analysis.
You will bring
Solid knowledge of the e2e business flow within Ericsson, Ericsson's offering and business models
University degree in Business Administration or equivalent
Proven experience in finance support of several Ericsson operational units and business processes
Financial Model knowledge
Proficient organisational change attitude
Excellent analytical and financial skills, good eye for business and commercial thinking
Strong ability to visualize data and drive automation in the wow
Demonstrated ethical leader in line with our CoBE, leading with integrity and with high attention to ethics and compliance
Ability to manage complexity and ambiguity
Outstanding interpersonal, communication skills and ability to build networks
Ability to establish immediate credibility with stakeholders, build consensus, and achieve goals through influence
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Location for this role: Kista, Sweden
Recruiter: Karolina Grad, karolina.grad@ericsson.com
Please send in your application in English as soon as possible since the process is ongoing.
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
