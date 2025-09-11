German-speaking Student for Customer Service at Rugvista in Malmö!
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) / Kundservicejobb / Malmö
2025-09-11
Are you a student looking for a fun and rewarding part-time job? Are you fluent in German and English? Join Rugvista's international team and make a real impact!
Rugvista is one of Europe's leading online rug retailers with over 10 years of strong growth. The company has recently moved into newly built premises in Oljehamnen/Frihamnen. Rugvista has around 75 employees and is known for its creative, fast-paced, and collaborative culture.
About the role:
As a Customer Service Agent, you will be the first point of contact for Rugvista's customers across Europe. Your main tasks will include answering product-related questions, handling returns, and assisting with orders - always with a service-minded and solution-oriented approach through email and phone.
The role is expected to start in early October. As a student employee, you are expected to be available for at least work twice a week, and up to full-time during the Christmas and summer holidays. We offer flexible scheduling based on business needs and your availability. You'll be employed by StudentConsulting and work on-site at Rugvista.
We're looking for a student who:
• Has at least one year left of their studies.
• Speaks fluent German and English. Additional language skills beyond German and English are a plus.
• Is comfortable communicating professionally via phone and email.
• Has experience in customer service, call center, retail, or a similar customer oriented role.
We're looking for someone who is truly passionate about delivering great service. You're driven, proactive, and take responsibility for your work. You enjoy helping others, solving problems, and creating positive experiences - even when things get a bit hectic. Your energy, curiosity, and commitment will make you a valued part of the team, and your service mindset is something that comes naturally.
Apply today - interviews are held continuously!
Mångfaldigt prisbelönta StudentConsulting är ett av Skandinaviens största och ledande rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag med fokus på studenter, akademiker och yrkesutbildade. Tack vare ett stort nätverk och lång erfarenhet har vi tillsatt över 20 000 jobb det senaste året. Vi erbjuder intressanta och utmanande tjänster på både hel- och deltid inom områden som IT, teknik, ekonomi, administration, HR, marknadsföring, kundtjänst, försäljning, industri, produktion, logistik och transport. Hitta din framtid på www.studentconsulting.com
