German-speaking KYC/AML Analyst to Northmill Bank
Academic Work Sweden AB / Backofficejobb / Stockholm Visa alla backofficejobb i Stockholm
2026-04-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a sharp eye for detail, a passion for fast-paced environments, and want to play a key role in one of Sweden's most expansive fintech challengers? We are now looking for a dedicated and German-speaking KYC/AML Analyst to join a team in an exciting growth phase.
About the role
Northmill is a modern Swedish neobank that challenges the traditional banking sector through innovation, transparency, and speed. By combining the latest technology with a human touch, Northmill helps thousands of customers improve their financial lives.
As Northmill prepares for an exciting "Go-Live" phase in the German market during Q2, they are expanding their Operations teams. We are seeking a German-speaking KYC/AML Analyst who will be a vital link in this expansion. You will ensure that Northmill can offer its new product range in Germany while maintaining high-quality compliance and providing seamless communication in the local language.
This is a consultant assignment through Academic Work. Northmill is looking for a long-term collaborator, and for the right person, there are excellent opportunities for the role to transition into permanent employment.
You are offered
A dynamic fintech environment - Become part of a social, supportive, and prestige-free team that thrives on high energy.
The chance to be the go-to person for the German market and help shape Northmill's footprint in Finland.
A role that covers the entire AML chain, offering professional growth in both KYC and Transaction Monitoring.
Work tasks
Your daily focus is to ensure that Northmill's processes maintain the highest quality and regulatory compliance. You will work across two operational teams, primarily focusing on:
KYC & Onboarding: Analyzing and verifying new customers to ensure a safe and compliant start to their journey.
Transaction Monitoring: Detecting and investigating suspicious patterns to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.
German Market Responsibility: Handling communication with German customers via phone, email, and secure messages to provide a top-tier local experience.
Due Diligence: Navigating complex cases, conducting risk assessments, and collaborating with internal stakeholders.
We are looking for
Language Skills: You are fluent in German, Swedish and English, both written and spoken. You can confidently handle professional documentation and customer interactions in all three languages.
Experience: You have previous experience within KYC, AML, or Transaction Monitoring. Experience in Transaction Monitoring is considered a strong advantage.
System Savvy: You are comfortable working in complex IT environments and learn new systems quickly.
Collaboration: You enjoy sharing knowledge, asking questions when needed, and working toward team goals.
It is meritorious if you have
Previous experience from a bank or financial institution.
Knowledge of credit products and lending structures.
A university degree in Economics, Finance, Law, or a related field.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Stress-tolerant: You remain calm and effective during high workloads.
Meticulous: You have a high degree of precision and an eye for detail.
Prestige-free: You are happy to help out where needed, regardless of the task.
Accountable: You take full ownership of your tasks and ensure they are completed to a high standard.
• A prerequisite for starting this assignment is a successful background check, which includes an extract from the criminal record (belastningsregistret). Order one from the Swedish Police website here.*
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "IRYDFS". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9857124