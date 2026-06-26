German-speaking Customer Support Executive - Malmö / Lund
Standby Workteam AB / Kundservicejobb / Malmö Visa alla kundservicejobb i Malmö
2026-06-26
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Standby Workteam AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, we are one of the most established recruitment and staffing agencies in southern Sweden. As a trusted specialist, we have extensive knowledge of the regional job market and business community. We combine our experience with a personal and dedicated approach, enabling us to compete successfully with the largest players in the market. We recruit managers and specialists at all levels within Engineering, Logistics, Sales, Finance, and Office Administration. Our operations cover the Skåne region and the Greater Copenhagen area, and our office is centrally located at Gustav Adolfs Torg in Malmö.
German-speaking Customer Support Executive – Malmö / Lund
Do you speak German and do you love a happy customer? We are currently looking for a German-speaking Customer Support Executive to join an exciting company based in the Malmö/Lund area. If you are fluent in German, passionate about delivering first-class service, and enjoy finding creative solutions to help customers, this could be your next career opportunity! You'll become part of a friendly team in a varied role, working with fun and innovative products in an international environment.
Together with your team you support the German market where you help customers find the best solutions to their needs. The majority of customer interactions take place via email, where you will handle everything from straightforward questions to more advanced requests. By providing excellent guidance and identifying customer needs, you will also contribute to long-term customer relationships and the development of business opportunities. Together with the team, you will deliver a high level of customer satisfaction while contributing to the company's continued growth.
If you want to join a great and friendly team that loves service and a happy customer – then this is your next job!
Key responsibilities
Deliver high-quality customer support via email
Assist customers with questions regarding products, orders, and solutions
Recommend suitable products and alternatives to create added value through upselling and cross-selling
Your background
Experience in customer service, customer support, or another customer-focused role
Excellent written communication skills with fluency in German and English
Knowledge of Swedish or additional European languages is not necessary, but considered an advantage
Who you are
You are a positive and proactive person who enjoys delivering outstanding customer service. You communicate confidently in writing and take pride in providing professional support. With a curious and solution-oriented mindset, you enjoy finding the best outcome for the customer while recognizing opportunities to create additional value. You thrive in a collaborative environment and appreciate working closely with colleagues from different countries and cultures.
About the Position
This is a full-time position with a preferred start date as soon as possible. The role is based in the Helsingborg area.
We review applications on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible via the application link. For more information about the position, please contact Karin Dahlin at Standby Workteam on +46 733 76 39 88.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Standby Workteam AB
(org.nr 556600-5475), https://www.standbyworkteam.se
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Standby Workteam AB Jobbnummer
9981966