German-speaking customer relations agent to Signmax
2025-01-29
About the position
Do you have experience in building and maintaining strong customer relationships? Are you a service-oriented person who enjoys communicating with customers by phone, email, and social media? Then apply for the position of Customer Relations Agent at Signmax!
About Signmax
Signmax is a global e-commerce company certified by Great Place to Work. An innovative sign manufacturer that has been digitizing the industry since 2008. The Signmax brand stands out not only for its commitment to its customers but also for its awareness of social and environmental responsibility. Collaboration and teamwork are central elements of their organizational culture, driving their mission to deliver an outstanding customer experience for both B2C and B2B clients while promoting sustainable growth.
Role description
The CX department is a multilingual team consisting of 20 agents with various skills, managing cases from both B2B and B2C customers. As a Customer Relations agent, your responsibility is to drive business growth and sales with a primarily focus on B2B customers. Your main focus will be on fostering loyalty and increasing customer satisfaction through personalized communication and engagement. This involves responding to inquiries, managing quotes, placing orders, resolve complaints and following up on previous purchases.
You will be part of the German-speaking team in the Customer Experience department, working towards the German market. The main responsibilities can be summarized as follows:
• Customer contact via phone and email
• Quote management
• Order processing and follow-up
• Work towards the team's KPI and OKR
Qualifications
We are looking for someone with experience within e-commerce, customer service, or sales, preferably in the German market. Fluent in the German language is a requirement. We are looking for someone with a business mindset who is motivated by financial goals. You will be working in an international team where the team language is English. Speaking Swedish is considered a plus.
Other
The position is a permanent employment, and you will be hired directly by Signmax. Working hours are scheduled on weekdays during office hours, with flexibility. Signmax offers fantastic benefits, including a daily breakfast buffet, an on-site gym with access to a personal trainer, one paid workout hour per week, and a game and activity room.
Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-27
