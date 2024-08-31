German speaking SEO Content Writer to well known E-Commerce group!
Are you a talented SEO Content Writer with a passion for creating compelling, optimized content? Do you thrive in fast-paced, collaborative environments? On behalf of our client we are now looking for you who wants to work as a SEO Content Writer!
OM TJÄNSTEN
On the behalf of our client, who is one of the Nordics' leading e-commerce groups with ten store brands and more than 1 million active consumers, we are now looking for a German speaking SEO Content Writer. As a SEO Content Writer, you will be responsible for creating, editing, and optimizing content for our e-com sites in Sweden. In this role you will primarily focus on executing content briefs with precision and a touch of creativity while collaborating with our SEO and content team to align priorities and business needs.
This is a Consultant assignment through Academic Work which will be going on for about 4 months. It's a perfect opportunity if you want to gain experience in SEO Content Writing at on of the nordics leading E-commerce groups!
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Execute on content briefs (written text & graphics) for your market.
• Apply SEO best practices to optimize content for maximum visibility.
• Assess task priority, recognizing when to expedite content production with our AI tools versus when to invest additional time for refinement and added creative flair.
• Ensure content compliance with local legal requirements, including collaboration with the legal team for review.
• Add your own content ideas and suggestions that align with our SEO needs to our backlog.
• Project manage your assigned tasks, keeping records up to date and ensuring they smoothly flow through the process of ideation to completion.
• Publish content on our e-com sites across one or two platforms, adapting to distinct technical specifications for each.
• Demonstrate agility in working with sprints, maintaining project scope, and adapting to changing priorities.
• Create briefs for or utilizing existing templates for SEO optimized graphics for the content pieces
• Occasionally edit, review and publish content submitted by external teams such as PR, keeping SEO best practices and needs in mind.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Native German speaker and fluent in English with excellent writing skillsEducation:
• A bachelor's degree, or equivalent experience, in marketing, communications, or a related field
• 2+ years of experience with content production
• A good understanding of SEO best practices
• Proficiency with design tools (such as Adobe Suite and/or Canva)
• Experience working with CMS systems (such as Magento)
• Strong organizational and project management skills, with an agile mindset that allows for flexibility and adaptive work methods.
• Ability to work autonomously and effectively manage tasks, while also being a collaborative team player when necessary.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience working with SEO tools for analyzing content performance or performing keyword research. (Google Analytics, Search Console, Ahrefs, or similar)
• Experience working in e-commerce
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
The ideal candidate for this role possesses an understanding of SEO best practices for content optimization, demonstrates excellent writing abilities, is eager to work efficient with AI in the content creation process and has the capacity to efficiently handle multiple projects concurrently.
