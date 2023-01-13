German speaking Salesperson
Do you speak German and possibly another language, are passionate about customer service and triggered by sales? Come join our International Sales Team in Sweden!
Work tasks
You will be an important part in our Sales Team where your primary focus is to handle our German speaking markets (DE/AT/CH). Speaking and writing German fluently is a requirement. Depending on other languages skills, help your colleagues with other markets might be added to your role description.
Our main goal as a department is great sales and superb customer satisfaction. You achieve this by handling our daily inflow of calls, chats and emails from our e-commerce sites.
A great customer journey is key for us as a company and as a first point of contact we expect all our colleagues to deliver top class customer service. We handle everything from the initial sale to upcoming after sales related questions and to your aid you have 16 awesome colleagues that you can lean on and learn from. We sell both direct to customer as well as to retailers and other partners in all markets we operate.
Your primary work tools are phone and email, so you should be comfortable with talking on the phone and be used to using a computer.
Qualifications
We are looking for you that:
• Speak and write German fluently (additional language is meritorious)
• Are triggered by sales
• Are passionate about customer service and satisfaction
• Are used to using phone and email as work tools
• Able to work independently and are used to take responsibility
• Want to cooperate and have good communication skills
• Are accurate and structured
• Are a Team Player
Have you worked within a similar position, that is meritorious but not required.
Can you also speak another language in addition to German, it is a plus.
However, again, it's required that you speak and write German fluently.
(You find the ad in German in the end).
How is it to work here?
We have an openminded culture where we want everyone to feel heard and seen. In all hard work it is important for us to have fun together. We offer an exciting work place with flexible working hours, health care allowance and great colleagues. Så ansöker du
