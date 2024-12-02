German Speaking Platform Onboarding Analyst
Position Green AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2024-12-02
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Position Green AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of a leading Nordic scaleup and contribute to the global corporate sustainability transition? Position Green is in a strong scaleup phase, and we are now looking for a Platform Onboarding Analyst to help onboard and support our platform customers in the DACH region and play a key role in strengthening our operations and growing our business across global markets.
About Position Green
At Position Green, we bring together leading experts within ESG strategy, communication, and software to help businesses accelerate their sustainability agendas. Our integrated offering spans environmental, social, and governance domains and encompasses strategy advisory, data management, reporting, e-learning, and executive training.
Position Green serves 700+ clients with more than 350 employees across 10 locations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the US, Benelux, and the UK. You will become a pivotal member of our team, working alongside bright, like-minded colleagues with diverse expertise and backgrounds. We value a non-formal working environment and an uplifting team culture. At Position Green, we embrace feedback, welcome new ideas, and constantly evolve.
About the Role
As a Platform Onboarding Analyst, you will collaborate closely with the Onboarding Manager to ensure a seamless customer onboarding experience. You will be responsible for building a high-quality, tailored measure structure in the Position Green Platform, ensuring it aligns with the specific needs of our customers in the DACH region. Reporting to our Customer Success Team Lead, you will work in a dynamic, knowledge-driven, and supportive team environment.
This is an opportunity to join us during a period of growth, offering exciting development opportunities and the chance to make a tangible impact.
Key Responsibilities
Develop tailored measure structures in the Position Green Platform to meet customers' needs.
Become an expert on the platform, guiding customer meetings and configurations.
Stay informed about new platform features to ensure maximum value for customers.
Collaborate with internal teams and customers to manage onboarding projects.
Adapt to diverse tasks in a fast-paced and entrepreneurial company.
What Are We Looking For?
To thrive in this role, we believe you are accustomed to taking ownership of your projects and ensuring your delivery meets customers' needs. You are meticulous, possess a strong technical understanding, and have a genuine interest in working with digital products. With a positive attitude, curiosity, and a good sense of humor, you approach challenges as a proactive doer with a sharp eye for detail. You excel at understanding and fulfilling customer requirements, and you are motivated by working in a growing team where you can contribute to meaningful change.
Desired Qualifications A degree (BSc minimum) in a relevant field, such as environmental science, engineering, or technology.
Basic programming skills (academic or professional experience).
Knowledge of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions calculations and emission factors.
Familiarity with sustainability reporting frameworks such as GRI, CDP, and TCFD.
Understanding of the GHG Protocol and Science-Based Targets.
Fluency in English and German, both written and spoken.
What's Next?If this opportunity excites you, submit your CV today! We value personal suitability and review applications continuously, so don't wait too long to apply. We hope to welcome our new team member in January or February 2025.LocationWe believe that you are based in either Stockholm, Malmö or Berlin.Note: To ensure a fair and unbiased process, we kindly request that you do not attach a cover letter. Evaluations are based on your CV and responses in our application form.
Recruitment Process
First Interview - with our People & Culture team
Business Case Interview - with the Director and Team Lead
Third Interview - in-office meeting
Reference checks Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Position Green AB
(org.nr 559006-5834), https://www.positiongreen.com/ Arbetsplats
Position Green Jobbnummer
9041344