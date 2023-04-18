German speaking Indoor Sales Coordinator to Billerud
Bravura Sverige AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm
2023-04-18
About Bravura:
Bravura är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag för organisationer som vill hitta Next Gen Professionals. Hos oss finns massor av jobbmöjligheter, framförallt för dig i början av karriären med 0-8 års erfarenhet. Via oss kan du jobba som konsult eller bli rekryterad. Hitta ditt drömjobb - vi hjälper dig att lyckas!
About the job:
In this recruitment, Bravura act as the recruitment partner, you will be employed directly by the company called Billerud.
About the company:
Billerud is a world leading company in superior paper and packaging materials made from virgin fiber; passionately committed to sustainability, quality, and customer value. The company provides paper and packaging materials that challenge conventional packaging for a sustainable future. Billerud has production units in Sweden, USA, and Finland with approx. 5800 employees globally and customers in over 100 countries.
Billerud are passionately committed to their customers and their business every day. As Indoor Sales Coordinator, you will have a central role to inspire and make Billeruds customers feel confident in making the best packaging choices that help reduce their climate impact. You will be a part of the new Customer Service team at Billeruds head office in Solna, Stockholm.
Tasks and responsibilities:
In this position, your main responsibility is to provide excellent customer service on a high professional level, from customer order to delivery and invoicing. You are the link between customers, Sales Manages, Production Planners, Logistics and other internal and external parties. The main goal is to deliver according to the customer promise, meanwhile providing professional and proactive service. You're responsible for the order during the whole process from order receipt to delivery. This includes coordinating inventory planning and domestic delivery planning from external terminals. The job requires a good attention to details and a thorough understanding of risks in supply chain to pro-actively mitigate those risks.
In this position you are the customers point of contact meanwhile acting and coordinating internally with supply chain colleagues and other stakeholders within the company. Finally, you're also responsible for handle claims and export documents, including goods inspections to support our customer's import process.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Minimum 1 year work experience in a customer-related position (B2B preferably)
• Fluent in English. German in a professional level, both in spoken and written
• Good knowledge in working within different IT-systems and/or ERP-systems
• Bachelor's degree or Master of Science/Business Administration is a merit
• Experience of supply chain or/and logistics is a merit
To thrive in this position, you have a strong drive to evolve within the area of customer service in combination of supply chain and logistics. You're motivated by learning new things meanwhile taking initiative to develop both yourself and the department further. Since you have a lot of interaction with customers and colleagues, you are a person with a natural commitment för building relationships with a service-oriented attitude. We believe that you work proactively with a problem-solving mindset in combination with a business focus to ensure win-win situations for the company as well as the costumers. We also believe that you can structure your work and be able to prioritize what's most important at the moment.
Other information:
Start: First of May, or as agreed upon
Location: Stockholm, Solna
Salary: As agreed upon
