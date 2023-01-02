German speaking customer service agents
Here is your chance working at LinkedIn's topranked start-up company in Sweden. The company is a leading tech scaleup company. If you're triggered by having an impact on the environment , you're exactly the type of person we are looking for. We will not let you know who they are just yet, but keep reading!
You will work at our client's office in central Stockholm and be part of a team that loves doing things together, as well as, of course, provide the best service possible to the customers.
You will be a consultant through Wrknest from start and maybe it could lead to a hiring by the company.
So what will you do then?
You will work with the chat and email as your primary tools giving an amazing customer experience. You will handle the incoming mails and chats and independently structure the administration around this. As you may have figured out already, since we are looking for knowledge in the German language, you will work towards the German market and make their day a little bit better.
So what will we ask for you?
Fluent in German, is it your mothertongue? (sorry for repeating ourselves, but yeah, it's important both for the role)
English or Swedish is relevant
If you have experience of customer service, it's of course a good thing
Please if you are not sure about your level you can do the test below:https://www.sprachschule-aktiv-muenchen.de/en/german-test-online/
Other
The role is a full time position working from 8-17 (flex 1h)
You will work from their office in Stockholm from start, but remote work could work after some weeks.
Please submit all your application documents in English.
Before employment can be offered, a background check will be carried out. We use background checks from SRI. Read more about what a background check entails here: Frequently asked questions and answers about background checks (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsri.se%2Fen%2Ffaq-candidate-background-checks%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cmia.bjork%40invidem.com%7C9c7449cbdc68454500eb08d9956545ab%7Cb1f63ff8f35f4d1094450595ac0d7bcd%7C0%7C0%7C637705084495565187%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=VVDEx8Ivx%2FdrOcI8VobyBYabMx6Jqc7%2FSjTqf63%2BpEM%3D&reserved=0). Ersättning
