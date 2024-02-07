German Speaking Account Manager
2024-02-07
Do you want to be part of a leading Nordic sustainability scaleup whilst contributing to the global corporate sustainability transition? Position Green is in a strong scaleup phase and we are looking for new amazing talents to join our Sales team.
Position Green is a leading pure play sustainability partner with a mission to revolutionise how businesses integrate sustainability. Through our SaaS software for data management, strategic advisory and e-learning services, Position Green's offering makes sustainability actionable and measurable, supporting businesses to fast-track their sustainability transformation whilst also strengthening their competitiveness and long-term survival. We come from the Nordics but we operate across the globe in supporting our customers to navigate and succeed in corporate sustainability.
We are excited to offer the opportunity to be part of our journey in the role of Account Manager, working in a discipline with a crucial impact on Position Green's business growth.
About the role
As an Account Manager, you will play a pivotal role in our organisation, engaging with both existing and potential customers. Your responsibilities include understanding customer needs, ensuring their satisfaction, and contributing to revenue growth. Reporting to a Sales Team lead, you will be part of a team full of ambition, knowledge and fun.
As an Account Manager you will mainly:
• Demonstrate and sell our sustainability software to potential customers
• Manage and drive sales cycles with prospects
• Collaborate with colleagues in the Customer Success department to support and maintain customer relationships
• Participate in seminars, networking events, and customer engagement activities
• Be prepared to work with all existing tasks in an entrepreneurial and fast-growing company
Are you the one we're looking for?
To thrive in this role, you are used to managing entire sales cycles and understand what it takes to successfully close deals. Personally, you have a positive attitude, curiosity and a sense of humor. You are a doer, who thrives in a fast-paced environment, consistently challenging yourself to achieve goals. You look forward to working in a growing team who triggers each other to great deeds and are driven by contributing to a positive change.
We believe you have:
Post-secondary education in a relevant field (such as business, economics, political science)
Experience of B2B sales, preferably a Saas company
Experience of developing customer relationships
Passion for sales and sustainability
Professional language proficiency in German and English, written and spoken
What we offer you
As our new colleague here at Position Green you get to be an important part of a fast-paced and fun scale up environment. We offer you a great opportunity to grow as a person as well as in your career. You get to work in a company where you can have great impact and drive sustainable transformation in business and organisations.
You'll get fair compensation and benefits, including:
Wellness allowance of 5 000 SEK/year
30 vacation days + 5 extra PG days
Flexible working hours and hybrid work option
LocationWe believe that you are based in Malmo or Stockholm.
What's next?
If the above sounds interesting to you, we will be happy to receive your CV. In this recruitment, great importance is placed on personal suitability. Planned start-up for the position is March 2024.
