German Collections & Dispute agent - Global Online Experience - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm
German Collections & Dispute agent - Global Online Experience
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-12
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we offer
As Global Online Business grows with more markets and products, we are setting up a new central team that will manage collections and disputes with our end customers for our European markets. Your task will be to for German and English-speaking countries perform the entire dunning and overdue collection process as well as manage, investigate, and solve customer disputes. As this is a new team, you will be part of setting processes and structures from scratch and make sure Volvo Cars deliver excellent customer service. In your role, you with be in the middle of complex issues and daily talk with many stakeholders and teams.
What you 'll do
In this role, you will support our customer care call center and finance teams and drive improvement projects and support new implementations. The role also includes document processes and to provide input to the digital development and test new system functionality
You and your skills
We are looking for people who take accountability, both for their own direct area of responsibility, and the success of the team. Who dare being bold, in a thought-through way, with integrity, and curiosity as guiding stars and who always focus on the customer. To succeed, we believe that your background and skills include:
* Being fluent in English and German.
* Experience within a customer-facing role.
* Excellent communication skills and ability to provide a great customer experience.
* Higher education
It is also seen as beneficial if you have worked with operational and customer processes in an international company.
Location
HQ Gothenburg or Stockholm
Contact & Application
Please apply via the link no later than May 3rd, 2021. Applications and CVs will not be accepted via email and in this recruitment, we use qualifying questions and will therefore not require any cover letter.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Senior Recruiter Lisa Eldén at elden.lisa@volvocars.com or if you have questions regarding the position please contact Emma Wallgren at emma.wallgren@volvocars.com.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Undefined
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-03
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Volvo Personvagnar AB
Jobbnummer
5686448
