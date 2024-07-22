Geospatial Modelling / Analyst
Role Description
This is a contract role for a Geospatial Analyst at AquaGuard Technologies. As a Geospatial Analyst, you will be responsible for analysing geospatial data, conducting geospatial intelligence, and performing imagery analysis. You will also work with Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and apply analytical skills to generate valuable insights for the company. The analyst will also contribute to shaping requirements, automating processes, and ensuring compliance with legislative developments where necessary. This is a hybrid role, based in Stockholm with flexibility for some remote work.
Requirements
Strong knowledge of Geospatial Data, Geospatial Intelligence, and Imagery Analysis
Proficiency in Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Experience of operating object detection models such as ArcGIS Pro
Demonstrated analytical skills
Relevant skills & Qualifications that would be beneficial for this role:
Experience with remote sensing technologies
Familiarity with data visualization tools and deep learning modelling algorithms (CNN, YOLO)
Excellent problem-solving & programming skills (Python)
Ability to work independently and collaboratively
Bachelor's degree in computer software, Geography, GIS, Geomatics, or a related field
Skills
Geospatial Data
Geospatial Intelligence
Geomatics
Imagery Analysis
Remote Sensing
Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Information Systems
Analytical Skills
Problem Solving
Data Analytics
