Geometry Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2024-03-11
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Plant Geometry - let's introduce ourselves.
Our purpose is to secure Volvo Cars ability to build cars efficiently and with the right geometry from Body Shop to Final Assembly, fulfilling all Final demands and related car properties.
We contribute to the geometry assurance work through geometry verification from single parts, in-house subassemblies, subsystems and for complete vehicle.
We are heading into an exciting future with electrical propulsion systems in our future cars. We are in middle of a build-up phase of the new battery plant and a new mega casting shop that we will be a part of. Do you want to join us on this exciting journey? Read more below.
What you'll do
As a Geometry Engineer you'll represent and speak on behalf of Plant Quality regarding geometry according to established development models & processes, specific directions, and guidelines. During running production you'll lead, drive and follow-up daily operational analyzes and improvement activities connected to product, process, and suppliers. You will handle incoming problems from the plants and carry out corrective measures to ensure the right geometrical requirements. We are reviewing activities and plan for corrective actions daily where you'll play a crucial part.
During the project phase you will lead the VIRA-tasks of Perceived Quality demands between TT to Final Status Report. You will participate and ensure that the plant has the ability and prerequisites to fulfill geometric requirements both in project phase, but also during running process. In the role you will support with Geometry expertise, initiate management systems of geometrical issues and develop and conduct the trim part coordination process.
You'll also
* Develop the Geometry Assurance function and work methods within the geometry department within the plant and between the plants.
* Feed the up-streams lessons learned and continuous improvement work towards Geometry methods and system solutions to secure Volvo Cars business objectives.
* Develop, lead, and perform continuous education & training of Geometry methods, principles, cross functional interactions, and tools to the plants.
What you'll bring
We are looking for you who can lead and manage workgroups while at the same time be a genuine team player within the team. In this role you need to be a strong communicator and have good interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively in cross-functional teams. You also have analytical thinking with an ability to structure and prioritize and good problem-solving skills.
We see that you have a bachelor's degree within a technical field, or equivalent work experience. To succeed in this role, you'll need to have at least 2 years of professional experience within manufacturing assembly and strong knowledge of manufacturing process of Body Shop and Final Assembly. It's meritorious if you have gone through at least one project, commissioning, and implementation.
You also have
* Good communication skills in English, oral and written.
* Proficiency in CAD/CAM software's such as Teamcenter and Catia.
Interest and actively follows the technical development in the field.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31
