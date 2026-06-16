Geometry Assurance Engineer
Alten Sverige Aktiebolag / Teknikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla teknikjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-16
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We are looking for a Geometry Assurance Engineer to join our team and lead the optimization of part positioning, tolerances, and assembly processes for our automotive projects. In this role, you will ensure that geometric requirements are met throughout the product lifecycle, from design to manufacturing. You will collaborate closely with design engineers, manufacturing teams, and suppliers to secure robust and high-quality solutions.
Your Responsibilities
Lead and optimize robust part positioning to meet assembly process requirements and propose new processes or measurement methods when needed.
Optimize tolerances based on materials, manufacturing processes, concepts, and cost constraints.
Support design engineers in implementing part positioning and tolerances in 3DPMI and related documentation.
Create and update assembly and spare part drawings at delivery unit and pre-assembly levels, including positioning systems and tolerances.
Release drawings in PLM systems as design prerequisites and attach them to ESOW (Engineering Statement of Work).
Predict and validate geometric functional requirements at the complete body level using tolerance calculations in RD&T or Excel.
Evaluate measurement data in CM4D to ensure geometric compliance.
Provide feedback on subordinate systems to Robust Design Engineers for C-shop and participate in meetings to align demand levels.
Evaluate and address supplier feedback regarding tolerances and positioning systems.
Support manufacturing teams with root cause analysis and tolerance chain calculations.
Participate in optimizing split line positioning within the body and propose design and styling solutions to minimize geometric variation.
Continuously update and create 2D drawings in RD&T for different project gates and builds.
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders and lead decisions in cross-functional engineering meetings.
Identify and communicate geometric risks and define risk mitigation strategies.
Ensure data accuracy in relevant systems, including TCPLM and TCE.
Required Skills & Experience
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, or a related field.
Experience in tolerance analysis (e.g., using RD&T, Excel) and geometric documentation standards.
Strong knowledge of PLM systems (e.g., Teamcenter).
Familiarity with 3DPMI & 2D drawings.
Experience in the automotive industry (preferably in body development).
Analytical mindset with the ability to solve complex geometric challenges.
Excellent communication skills in English, meritious with Swedish knowledge.
Experience with CATIA.
Familiarity with measurement data analysis tools (e.g., CM4D, RDnT).
What we offer you?
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness. ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: ella.karlsson@alten.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556420-7453), http://alten.se Arbetsplats
Alten Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9966877