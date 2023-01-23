Geometrical Architect Special Vehicles Sweden
You now have a great opportunity to join the Special Vehicles Engineering Team, which are dedicated to developing low volume solutions and specific customized offers for Volvo Trucks Heavy Duty ranges (FH, FM, FMX). We take an active part in making Volvo Trucks the world leader in sustainable transport solutions and we need you to join our team and contribute to our challenging assignments.
We work with low volume development tasks from first sketch to full industrialization, but also with development of demo-trucks and staggered introduction of new technologies such as e-mobility, alternative fuels, automation and connectivity. In addition, we develop specific solutions for Volvo Defense.
This is us, your new colleagues
We are a team with a cross functional mix of experienced people from different areas, chassis, cab, geometrical architecture, electrical wiring, and software. Within the department we also have chief project managers and vehicle architects, which means we can take on really challenging development tasks together.
Our culture is based on trust, accountability, business mindset and we all share the same belief that everything is possible if we do it together.
Our way of working is lean and we continuously develop and implement innovative ways of working to secure high performance in time to market, quality, and reduced development costs for all our products.
Role Description
You will be part of a team responsible for the geometrical architecture activities within Special Vehicles Engineering. As a core member in our team, we offer you to work in a collaborative atmosphere and a culture of can-do-attitude. For this position the main responsibilities are:
Lead and take part of the geometrical architecture activities from concept to industrialization for Special Vehicles products and deliver geometrically assured technical solutions agreed with our customers
Focus mainly on the early phases of development with concept development, geometrical assurance, and investigations. The work is performed both on complete vehicle level, with main dimensions and weight as focus areas, and in more detailed module/component areas
Perform virtual verification in 3D packaging environment within the development tasks, designing towards different stakeholders such as manufacturing, aftermarket, body builders and end customers
Develop and share acquired competence and provide technical advice within the team
Contribute in continuous improvement activities regarding way of working, business development, innovation and together build the team spirit
Education, Experience, Knowledge and Skills
For success in this role, we expect you to have:
University degree in Engineering or similar technical field of study
Work experience in relevant field for a minimum of 7 years
Extensive knowledge of geometrical architecture work within the area of trucks, or similar areas within the automotive sector
Extensive experience with 3D CAD-tools and performing 3D packaging work, in such applications as Creo View/Parametrics or Catia, is needed in order to be efficient in this role
Experience in full vehicle truck configuration and specifications
Previous experience from Volvo AB is strongly favorable, and work experience from Volvo specific tools such as AVP, IPS, KOLA, EDB etc. are highly valuable
You are curious and thrive to take the lead with courage and integrity and feel comfortable working autonomously. You have ability to build trust and to manage networking across the engineering-, manufacturing-, aftermarket and sales organizations.
We find that well balanced teams increase group dynamics, creativity, and our overall efficiency. We are therefore actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent to differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, among others.
If you have an open mindset to new innovative ways of working and get energized by working close to the customer and constantly evolving to meet their needs, you might be our next colleague.
Are we a perfect match?
We promise you some truly exciting technical challenges and the opportunity to join a team of skilled colleagues. We are eager to learn from you and you will get fantastic opportunities to learn and develop with us. So, if you are a person who is flexible, who sees challenges as something positive and is ready to act? Then we hope to hear from you.
Hiring Manager - Robert Aztor, Group Manager Special Vehicles Engineering, robert.aztor@volvo.com
All applications will be reviewed from the 15th August due to the Swedish summer vacation period. Please do not expect any communication earlier that this. We look forward to receiving your application!
