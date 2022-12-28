Geologist Garpenberg
2022-12-28
Exploration department is recruiting extra personnel
Geologist Garpenberg
10 months during 2023 with starting date in the beginning February
Primary tasks
This vacancy is with the Near Mine Exploration department and is stationed in Garpenberg. Work duties will comprise primarily of drill core logging, geochemical sampling, evaluation of legacy data, field reconnaissance, compilation of information and reporting. You will work both independently and in a group.
Education and experience
You have recently graduated or are in final year of university education in geosciences and have an interest in mineral exploration. Good computer and communication skills (verbally and written) are a prerequisite. You should be self-managing, service oriented, creative, and have the ability to cooperate with others. We require good knowledge of Swedish or English and a driving licence for car.
We expect that you share our essential values; care, courage and responsibility. We strive for diversity in background, experience, knowledge and personality among our co-workers. You will contribute to develop and maintain a safe and healthy working environment for all personnel and work towards continuous improvement. It is compulsory that employees comply with the company 's safety and environment policy, procedures and guidelines.
Boliden Garpenberg is a non-smoking work environment. Boliden does not tolerate alcohol or drugs. There will be a mandatory health control which includes alcohol and drug test prior to any offer of employment.
Curious to know more?
Further information about the positions can be provided by the Manager for Near Mine Exploration in Garpenberg, Anthony Lawther, tel. +46 (0)702 374613; email: anthony.lawther@boliden.com
.
Union information is available from Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 910 77 43 06, Ditte Möller Lasskogen, Sveriges Ingenjörer, +46 910 70 42 40, or Peter Markström, Ledarna, + 46 910 77 40 09.
Application
We work actively to increase diversity in our workplace and welcome all applicants. You submit your application with a CV via our website www.boliden.com/career
Your application is processed in accordance with the GDPR. Questions regarding your application are answered by Senior Talent Acquisition Partner Bertil Karlsson +46 910 77 32 78.
The last day to apply for this position is January 28th, 2023.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-29
