Geologist For The Exploration Department At Lkab
Job Posting End Date / last application date:
2024-10-13
Geologist to LKAB
Are you a driven and adaptable geologist looking to be part of a collaborative team in a dynamic environment? Do you thrive on tackling challenging tasks and embracing change? If you're eager for growth and excited about working in an innovative setting, this could be the opportunity for you!
About the role
We are currently seeking a geologist to join our near-mine exploration group in Malmberget. As part of our team, you will collaborate closely with other geologists and technicians in a dynamic workplace, offering challenging tasks and excellent opportunities for professional growth.
The near-mine exploration department is responsible for, among other things:
• Planning and supervising diamond drilling in and around the mine areas
• Core logging and sampling
• Interpretation of geological data
• 3D modeling in Leapfrog
• QAQC and validation of drill hole data
The position is permanent, but there may also be opportunities for short-term contracts. You will be based in the town of Gällivare, near the mining operations, located in Swedish Lapland above the Arctic Circle. The area offers fantastic opportunities for outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, hiking, skiing, ice climbing, and more.
This is what you bring with you
We are looking for geologists with 1-3 years of experience in exploration, mining, or project development.
A minimum of a B.Sc. degree in geology is required.
Knowledge of common software, such as Leapfrog, is an advantage.
You should be responsible, driven, and also perceptive and adaptable. We are looking for someone who enjoys working in a collaborative environment and has strong analytical skills. The ability to thrive in a dynamic workplace, where tasks and workflows may evolve, is important.
The position involves extensive collaboration both within and outside the company, so strong interpersonal skills are essential.
Fluency in spoken and written English is required. While knowledge of Swedish is a plus, if you don't already speak it, we expect you to be eager to learn.
A valid driver's license is required for the position.
What you get
Health care and study support, as well as access to an art club, leisure club, mountain huts and family activities.
Part of the group's reward program.
Enhanced parental allowance of up to 90% of regular salary for up to six months (after one year of employment).
Help and support in case of illness or in matters of work environment, health, wellness, and rehabilitation.
Reimbursement for dental care and terminal glasses.
Possibility to apply for scholarships for studies for both you and your children.
Opportunity to join our pension and insurance program with preferential rates.
More information
You will be located in Malmberget, Gällivare.
Full time assignment starting as soon as possible.
Welcome with your application, including CV and cover letter, by 13th of October, at the latest.
For more information about the position, please contact Head of department Simon Engström: simon.engstrom@lkab.com
or +4673-8261807.
Union Contacts:
Malmberget/Luleå
Katarina Paganus, Unionen, 0970-762 98
Annika Taavoniku, SACO-klubben, 0970-795 32
Annica Kaati, Ledarna, 0970-767 65
About LKAB
LKAB is an international mining and minerals group with northern Sweden as its base and the whole world as its workplace. We lead the way towards carbon-free production and we do it together - in an open, warm and safe work environment with technology and development in focus. We welcome challenges, innovative ideas and initiative, always with equality and diversity in focus.
Do you work at LKAB today but are interested in a new role?
Then we would like you to submit your application via our internal career page. Log in to your Workday account and go to "Jobs Hub", where you can search for all available jobs and send your application.
