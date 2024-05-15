Genesis Success Manager
Advent's Client Services team promotes a client-focused support culture that rewards employees for innovation, professionalism, and personal development. The Client Services department attracts and develops the top talent within Advent and has traditionally been the launching pad for long term careers at Advent that span multiple business units. Advent will provide new team members with extensive and formalized training. Throughout the training period, all candidates are required to pass assessment tests and a final certification as a requirement for continued employment.
Work tasks
As a Genesis Success Manager, you will engage with established clients and onboard them on a project basis to address satisfaction issues and adoption that may affect renewals and retention. The team helps Genesis and Moxy clients continue to recognize value in Advent solutions. Presentation of complex technical information in a simplified and clear manner to clients, other support representatives and managers is a must. In addition, you will document all case issues and resolutions in the CRM system and case handling system. There is daily interaction with clients from a multitude of international regions, cultures, and languages. Parallel with your tasks as an Analyst you will develop your knowledge in SS&C Advent's products, client workflow and mentor junior team members in the organization. As you gain more experience, you will be interacting with Product Development on escalations and communicating changes in the product with other stake holders.
Job Responsibilities:
• For onboarding Genesis clients, you will work closely with Professional Services and Product Development to assess client's requirements, address gaps and look for opportunities to enhance product features while acting as the first point of contact for the consulting team for product escalations. As projects wrap up, we monitor product adoption and engage with client "power" users and decision makers - focusing on the product level. We want to understand our clients' business and the important drivers of their day-to-day interaction with our solutions.
• For established or at-risk clients, engagement with a client would include a discovery phase, workflow review/discussion, and implementation of a success plan.
• We act as a flexible internal resource to help clients struggling in adopting or renewing our solutions.
• As needed the GSM team will proactively reach out to clients who may benefit from feature releases. The GSM team will also be responsible for conducting rotating quarterly check-ins with existing clients to share product insights, establish relationships, and to get feedback from users.
• The team will maintain documentation of all client interactions with the goal of understanding and sharing client insights across the organization.
• Act as an escalation point from clients to Product Development utilizing Advent software solutions.
• Occasional onsite visits of clients to provide guidance on workflow and adoption
• Build out new training in areas of expertise.
• Collaborate with business consultants and other business units on mission critical issues
• Document all case issues and resolutions in our CRM and case handling system
• Validate and escalate product issues & enhancement requests
• Continued creation of knowledge base documents
• Cross-train in other aspects other than the core product such as add-on products or new products within the Knowledge Group
• Present complex technical information in a simplified and clear manner to groups of clients, other support reps and managers
• Continued mentoring and motivating of senior members and acting as the leader of the Knowledge Group
• Manage the most critical escalations; working directly with clients on sensitive and challenging issues
• Dealing with international clients, multitude of cultures, languages
Minimum Qualification Requirements
• Experience in advanced technical support
• Excellent communication skills and ability to work well within a team environment
• Fluency in English. Familiarity with other languages such as Norwegian, Danish, Icelandic, Finnish, German, French, Dutch, Swedish or Arabic is very helpful.
• Flexibility to support our clients' market hours (Across Europe, Middle East & Africa)
• Bachelors level education or higher at university or college level in technical subjects
• Proven ability to manage multiple projects/responsibilities at any one time and continue to meet deadlines and expectations.
• Proven ability to present complex technical information in for groups of people
• Proven outstanding ability to analyze and define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions in a technically complex environment.
• Teaching and mentoring skills
o Ability to provide positive and constructive feedback to peers and clients
o Proven ability to act as a role model
o Ability to communicate clearly and concisely
• Superior troubleshooting and analysis / resolution skills
• Proven experience in working with Advent specific products
• Knowledge and experience in:
o Network administration/setup of all MS Office products
o Use of third party products to deliver solutions (i.e. Excel with macros, Visual Basic, Ultra Edit, etc.)
o Windows, NT, SQL, IIS skills
o Comprehensive networking technology skills
o Basic software programming
Desired Individual Characteristics
• Excellent organizational / multitasking skills
• International experience
• Knowledge or interest in Financial Markets is a very strong plus
• Proven aptitude to learn complex technical and theoretical information in a timely manner
• Desire to contribute to a climate in which people want to do their best
