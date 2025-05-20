Generalist Software Engineer - Data Tech
2025-05-20
As a Software Engineer in the data team at Embark you will be a game maker focused on building the tools needed to support the creation of the most fun, balanced, and engaging games possible.
The data team at Embark is focused on making sure that game design and development have a data model and reporting system that provide the necessary data and analysis to serve every aspect of the business. As our game is distributed between game client, game server and in the cloud, you'll work together with your team to figure out which parts of the problem to solve in which location. At Embark, we believe in creating smaller teams of well-aligned experts that can be trusted to keep things running smoothly while exploring innovative solutions.
While we don't expect you to know everything, here are some of the technologies we use: Python, Go, Unreal, GCP, Bazel, Terraform, k8s and BigQuery. As a generalist software engineer you will work with the game teams to add telemetry to the game, plus you will also work with all kinds of tech and problem spaces we have in the data team!
Example of responsibilities
Go through the features planned for a new season of a game and add tracking to Unreal code for them.
Build and maintain internal tools that present the gathered data back to the game designers. For example, we have a map viewer that allows replaying any match that has happened in the game!
Continuously improve our engineering practices and automate existing workflows to make sure our services and infrastructure are easy to deploy, scale and maintain.
Collaborate closely with other teams to build solutions that the players (and fellow game makers) love.
Improve and innovate on our telemetry and analytics pipeline with a focus on the backend services and applications.
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
Experience with some of the technologies we use such as Python, Go and GCP
A passion for interactive experiences, games and new technologies
A solid understanding about distributed systems and experience building them on a cloud infrastructure
A good grasp of performance, optimization and observability
Experience with Unreal or C++/Angelscript or willing to learn. The type of work that we usually do in the game does not require a deep understanding of Unreal or C++, but a little bit of knowledge helps!
The ability to be a great team player with good communication skills
Professional English communication skills
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our "Open Application." Ersättning
