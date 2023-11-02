General Worker (Supply Chain)
2023-11-02
General Worker Supply
Humility, simplicity, efficiency, and a sense of responsibility, these are the values of Newrest. As the world's leading independent player in airline catering, Newrest is the only operator to operate in all sectors: airline catering, base stations, rail catering and retail. With 29,500 employees in 57 countries, the group achieved a turnover of 1.07 billion euros in 2020.Newrest is committed to constantly improving and innovating for its customers, to ensuring
the well-being and progress of its employees and executives, to ensuring a sustainable and sustainable development of the company, and to respecting social values and environmental issues in all of its activities.
Duties and Responsibilities
1. Maintains supply inventory; verifies inventory levels by checking shelves, notifies supervisor as to replacement needs or places orders as appropriate.
2. Orders, receives, and stores supplies in warehouse or supply room.
3. Reviews incoming order forms for proper coding, quantities requested, and authorized approvals; inspects and verifies supplies received against invoice and packing slip; initiates requests for vendor corrections.
4. Locates stock and delivers requested items to authorized departments.
5. Contacts approved vendors to reorder routine supplies; processes paperwork related to supply requests, including small purchase orders, purchase requisitions, and check requests.
6. May maintain Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) associated with purchases of chemical products.
7. Ensures customer satisfaction and positive rapport with vendors.
8. Ensures proper care in the use and maintenance of equipment and supplies; promotes continuous improvement of workplace safety and environmental practices.
9. Performs clerical duties related to maintaining stock inventories and stockroom; may operate a computer terminal and/or personal computer.
10. May lead, guide, and train staff/student employees, interns, and/or volunteers performing related work; may participate in the recruitment of volunteers, as appropriate to the area of operation.
11. Performs miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.
Qualifications:
1 Ability to lift items/packages periodically (up to 20 kg)
2 Ability to stand for long periods of time
3 Ability to handle pressure in a fast paced environment
4 Attendance, diligence, punctuality, reliability
5 Good work ethic
6. having forklift driver license, good knowledge of computer systems at user level, knowledge in FIFO/FEFO.
7.good level of English & Swedish.
NOTE: The following are the QHSE accountabilities of all Newrest employees
• Follow all applicable policies and procedures required for the successful execution of the job.
• Follow the QHSE Policy and meet the requirements of the organizations' Management system in compliance with Food Safety & Quality, Occupational Health & Safety and Environmental Management System.
• Ensure that all HACCP, Good Manufacturing Practices, Good Hygiene Practices, Health and Safety Procedures and Policies are followed in the department and run smoothly and consistently.
• Ensure to submit all necessary quality related reports and respond or give an input to all quality related inquiries on timely basis.
• Ensure to take all corrections and corrective actions necessary to correct occurred non-conformities within area of responsibilities and fill necessary documentation regarding this.
LOCATION: Based at the Unit in Arlanda
ABOUT NEWREST:
