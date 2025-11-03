General Office Administration
2025-11-03
The opportunity
Do you enjoy administration and want to work in an organization characterized by exciting projects, successful deliveries, and great team spirit? Then this is your chance! We are looking for someone who wants to be part of our energizing future and support our team in Real Estate. We offer you a fantastic team, a lot of personal responsibility, a company full of amazing people, and many opportunities to develop both personally and professionally.
This is position is based in Västerås Hitachi Energy office.
We are interested in learning more about you and what you can contribute to so don't hesitate to apply even though you don 't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
How you'll make an impact
Act as the first point of contact for the Real Estate team
Be a partner and collaborate closely with the team to enable efficiency and quality
Onboard new employees and consultants
Communicate and collaborate with other assistants
Coordinate conferences and meetings with both internal and external stakeholders
Providing management team support with reports, presentations, and personnel administration
Your background
Experience and interest in administration and service
Ability to coordinate and handle various tasks simultaneously in a structured way
A proactive mindset to anticipate both challenges and opportunities
Strong communication skills and a desire to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment
Comfortable working independently as well as collaboratively with others
As part of a global organization, fluency in both English and Swedish both spoken and written is required
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Håkan Jansson, hakan.jansson@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Kevin Galloway kevin.galloway@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
