General Manager
2024-02-12
The Radisson Blu Hotel in Malmö is conveniently located 5 minutes' walk from the city center. Every room in our Malmö hotel measures 43 square meters minimum, giving our guests the space to re-energize and make themselves at home. Our 229 comfortable, modern rooms are twice the size of an average standard hotel room.
Guests don't have to leave the hotel to enjoy an exceptional culinary experience. They can savor Swedish and international favorites in front of a roaring hearth in our restaurant Thott's, which is nestled in one of Malmö's oldest half-timbered houses. After dinner, they can let the evening unfold in style at our chic Lobby Bar.
Does the challenge of running our show make your heart beat faster? Can you balance executing and delivering the master plan with a strategic focus on guest experience, revenue generation, and achieving commercial results for our Stakeholders? Then why not come and join us at the Radisson Hotel Group to Make Every Moment Matter!
Our General Managers are hotel experts and recognized leaders with the ability to prioritize a complex and hands-on workload and who strive to deliver a hospitality experience that is beyond expectation - creating memorable moments for our guests.
As a General Manager, you will join a team that is passionate about delivering exceptional service and where we believe that anything is possible, whilst having fun in all that we do!
Interested? Then why not say Yes I Can! as we are looking for passionate people just like you!
Key Responsibilities of the General Manager:
Ensures the smooth running of the hotel, where all areas of the business are managed and the guest service experience is delivered to the highest levels
Working proactively with all key stakeholders to maximize guest satisfaction and comfort, delivering a positive and responsive approach to inquiries and problem resolution
Develops and implements strategies where key hotel metrics are identified, communicated, and delivered
Works with key stakeholders, effectively manages and reviews the life cycle of the team within the hotel, fostering a culture of growth, development, and performance
Owner of the hotel budget, business, and sales plan, ensuring that all areas of the business are controlled. Maximizing sales and profit, business opportunities and brand reputation, productivity and performance
Builds and maintains effective working relationships with all key stakeholders and business partners
Reviews and scrutinizes business activities, objectives, and best practices, providing recommendations that will drive financial performance and provide added value
Ensures adherence and compliance to all legislation where due diligence requirements and best practice activities are planned, delivered, and documented for internal and external audit, performing follow-up as required
Requirements of the General Manager:
Proven experience in general management with strong problem-solving capabilities
Excellent leadership skills with a hands-on approach and lead-by-example work style
Commitment to exceptional guest service with a passion for the hospitality industry
Experience with and interest in F&B is an advantage
Ability to find creative solutions, offering advice and recommendations
Personal integrity, with the ability to work in an environment that demands excellence, time and energy
Experienced in using IT systems on various platforms
Strong communication skills in English. Swedish would be a plus.
What We Offer Our General Manager
We aim to be as good a place to work as we are to stay. That is why we offer a competitive compensation and benefits package, which includes:
Becoming a part of the #3 Best Employer in the Travel & Leisure industry globally, ranked by Forbes in 2023
Special rates for our team members, and friends and families while travelling and staying in our hotels
We take our "We grow talent, talent grows us" culture belief to heart. With us you will benefit from a wide range of development offers supporting your learning & growth right from your onboarding. This includes an individual development plan and unlimited access to more than +20K learning modules & programs through Radisson Academy
Participate and live Responsible Business every day together with our team members in the hotel and in the local communities where we work on creating shared value, better futures and a better planet for all
An international workplace with colleagues and guests from all over the world
Are you already convinced?
Become part of the world of Moment Makers, we are looking forward to getting to know you! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
