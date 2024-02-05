General Manager
Comfort Hotel Sundsvall is perfectly located in central Sundsvall. Feel at home in one of our 203 hotel rooms and sleep comfortably in our Jensen beds. 110 hotel rooms have recently been renovated and several of the rooms have a view of the sea and Sundsvall's bridge. The hotel is perfect whether you're traveling alone, as a couple, with family or your sports team.
In June we are rebranding Hotel Strand to Comfort Hotel Sundsvall, and we are now looking for the right person to lead our transformation.
Comfort Hotel Sundsvall proves that being budget doesn't have to be boring. The common areas are designed to offer space and comfort - all in an urban setting. We want entrepreneurs, startups, freelancers, guests and locals to spend time with us. Comfort also value diversity within the company and everyone should feel welcome, both guests and employees. We have room for all!
The hotel is located in the city center of Sundsvall, next to the sea. We have 203 rooms, gym, breakfast, laundromat and last but not least - our Barception. The heart of the hotel where guests can check in, chill out in the bar and grab something to eat.
Comfort Hotel Sundsvall is operated by the white label hotel operator Gest Hotels, under a franchise agreement with Comfort. You will be reporting to Director of Operations in Gest Hotels.
Are you the General Manager of our dreams?
As General Manager for Comfort Hotel Sundsvall, you are responsible for everything at the hotel. You are the leader on site. You are acting as CEO. Some of the main tasks are:
• Leading the rebranding of the hotel
• Reaching the financial results
• Build the brand
• Develop the local team
• Ensure a superior guest & staff experience
You're also a person who keeps up with the news, making sure nothing passes you by. You also know your city and love your community. You're result oriented, and like to keep the hotel's social media channels on point. You're spreading joy & warmth around you, and your laughter is contagious. So is your energy. We see you as someone who's easy going, lively and extroverted. You are reliable and take full ownership to get shit done. You have an entrepreneurial mindset and strong leadership skills. You are the one your friends would call in case of emergency or to get a tip on which restaurant to take their Tinder date to. You need basic knowledge in Swedish and English. Knowledge of other languages is meritorious.
Does this feel like a perfect match?
Go ahead and send your application via the link below now, we accept applications in Swedish & English.
Deadline for last application: March 5th, the position may be filled before the application deadline
Start date: To be discussed, but sooner rather than later. Ersättning
