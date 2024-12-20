General Counsel Nordics to Unilever
2024-12-20
Are you a passionate lawyer ready to drive business growth through innovation? At Unilever, you will lead impactful projects and learn from top business leaders in a global and diverse business culture. If you thrive in dynamic environments and enjoy creative problem-solving, this role is for you!
About the role
As the General Counsel for the Nordics, you will play a central role in supporting Unilever 's business units within Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Beauty & Wellbeing in the Nordic region. As a Legal Business Partner for Unilever in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway, you will be the primary point of contact for all legal matters in the region, including for example marketing, sales, distribution, supply chain, corporate law and local litigation. You will collaborate closely with Unilever 's global expert legal teams on data privacy, business integrity, and competition law. Moreover, you will be a member of the Nordic business leadership team.
Your responsibilities will include to provide legal advice and commercial risk analysis to the Nordics marketing and R&D teams. You will also ensure the legality of and provide advice on product claims. Your work will include to certify that marketing materials are compliant with relevant local laws, regulations and guidelines. You will also collaborate closely with the Regulatory team and with global and regional teams in their work related to marketing asset development and product launches.
Additionally, you will offer legal advice and training on various legal topics, including competition law issues. In alignment with the business strategy, you will coordinate and defend both outgoing and incoming competitive challenges related to product claims and marketing campaigns. Finally, you will furnish strategic legal advice in relation initiatives and significant agreements with customers and suppliers.
About you
We seek a qualified Swedish lawyer with over 8 years of post-qualification experience. The ideal candidate possesses broad legal generalist skills, with a strong emphasis on competition law, marketing law, and corporate law. This role involves providing comprehensive legal support to our consumer business, including drafting and negotiating a variety of commercial agreements. Therefore, an in-depth knowledge of Swedish commercial law is essential, and some experience in Danish or Finnish commercial law is highly desirable.
The successful candidate will ideally have experience in working within an international company. and experience from fast-moving consumer goods industry, retail or trade is desirable. Moreover, the person we seek has an understanding for the characteristics of markets and business culture in the Nordic region.
Additionally, experience of being part of business leadership teams and/or providing counsel to senior business leaders is highly desirable. The ability to work cross-functionally with multiple stakeholders is also crucial.
We believe that you possess a solution-oriented approach, strong organizational and prioritization skills, and a commercial mindset. A proactive attitude and solution-focused thinking are essential.
Fluency in Swedish and excellent English language skills are required. Additional language skills such as Danish or Finnish are desirable but not mandatory.
What we offer
Unilever values diversity and welcomes applicants from all backgrounds. We offer an inclusive, collaborative, and flexible work environment where you can shape your future. With great opportunities for advancement and a strong commitment to sustainability, Unilever is the place to grow your career.
At Unilever, your career will be a unique journey. We equip you with the tools to shape your future and advance within the company. You 'll lead innovations that drive our business forward, learning from brilliant leaders in a global and diverse culture.
We offer a dynamic and international work environment, the opportunity to work on exciting and varied legal issues, and a chance to contribute to our continued growth and success.
Join us at Unilever and be part of a team that values your unique journey and empowers you to make a difference.
About Unilever
With 3.4 billion people in over 190 countries using our products every day, Unilever is a business that makes a real impact on the world. Work on brands that are loved and contribute to improve the lives of our consumers and the communities around us. We are driven by our purpose: to make sustainable living commonplace, and it is our belief that doing business the right way drives superior performance. At the heart of what we do is our people - we believe that when our people work with purpose, we will create a better business and a better world.
Contact and Application
In this recruitment process, Unilever is supported by Jurek Recruitment & Consulting. Please apply via www.jurek.se.
Kindly note that we do not accept applications by email.
For any questions, please contact Recruitment Consultant Ida Odelius by phone 076- 002 69 19, or by email at ida.odelius@jurek.se
