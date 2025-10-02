General Counsel
Textile waste is a growing global challenge. Syre's mission is to decarbonize and dewaste textiles, starting with the world's biggest fiber, polyester. By implementing true textile-to-textile recycling at hyperscale, we want to drive the transition from a linear to a circular value chain by putting textile waste to use, over and over again.
Syre is now searching for a General Counsel who will serve as Syre's chief legal advisor, overseeing all legal, regulatory, and compliance matters. This role is pivotal in supporting the structuring and execution of project financing, negotiating complex commercial and feedstock contracts, and ensuring risk is effectively managed as the company scales. The General Counsel will work closely with the management team, project partners, financiers, and board to advance Syre's plans and strategic objectives.
Key tasks and responsibilities
Lead and manage all legal aspects of project financing transactions, including debt, equity, and blended finance structures
Draft, review, and negotiate commercial offtake agreements, as well as feedstock supply agreements, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) contracts, and O&M (Operations & Maintenance) agreements
Support corporate governance, board matters, and compliance with applicable laws and regulations
Provide strategic legal guidance to management and key functions on business risks, opportunities, and structuring of new projects
Manage relationships with external legal advisors and ensure cost-efficient, high-quality legal services
Oversee regulatory compliance and licensing relevant to the company's operations and markets
Establish and maintain robust internal policies, procedures, and controls to manage legal and contractual risk. Proactively collaborate with other workstreams, strategically and operationally, to enable rapid scale up in a collaborative manner.
As part of the management team, foster a company-wide high-performance culture that encourages continuous improvement, learning, and development
Build and manage a high performing and motivated Legal team
Contribute to Syre's mission by embedding impact principles into legal frameworks and contracts
We would prefer if you
Qualified lawyer with 10+ years of international experience, ideally in a similar sector, scale-up, or impact environment
Extensive experience in project financing, strategically and hands-on. Strong track record in negotiating and closing project financing transactions.
Strong track record in drafting and negotiating major commercial and supplier contracts
Demonstrated ability to work cross-functionally with finance, operations, and commercial teams
Excellent negotiation, analytical, and communication skills
Strong ability to build trust-based relationships with advisors and partners
High ambitions with a constant drive for excellence, daring to challenge the status quo
Experienced people manager and leader with the ability to lead in change, scale, and speed as well as in an international environment
Strong alignment with the company's mission and values, and motivation to drive positive environmental and social impact
You will be reporting to the CEO and should be located in Stockholm, Sweden.
Syre is an international company with a Swedish soul. We are a growing team of scalemakers - dedicated optimists and pioneers, together on a quest to drive the great textile shift. At Syre, we always appreciate it if you would be described as purpose-driven, action-oriented, innovative, change navigator and team player. Our team members are offered an international environment of innovation and speed, and we embrace diversity in all forms. Together we are here to build an impact company with green transition at its core - for our customers, partners, investors, and most of all, for our planet.
Are you the one we're looking for? Apply with confidence - we look forward to hearing from you (in English)! Ersättning
