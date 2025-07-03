General Construction Workers
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Fordonsförarjobb / Boden Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Boden
2025-07-03
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ General Construction Workers. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Key Duties and Responsibilities:
The duties associated with this position shall include, but are not limited to:
Assisting in the general upkeep and cleanliness of the construction site, including the removal of debris and waste materials.
Carrying, lifting, and moving construction materials and equipment as directed.
Supporting skilled workers by delivering tools, holding materials in place, or performing other simple tasks.
Assembling or disassembling temporary site structures such as fences, barriers, and scaffolds under supervision.
Complying at all times with site safety protocols, including the proper use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
Participating in daily safety briefings, toolbox talks, and any required site training sessions.
Reporting unsafe conditions, incidents, or injuries to supervisors without delay.
Performing other labor-related duties as assigned by supervisory staff.
Qualifications and Requirements:
No formal education or work experience is required; prior experience in a construction environment is considered an asset.
Ability to follow verbal and written instructions in English.
Physically capable of lifting heavy objects, working in various weather conditions, and standing or moving for extended periods.
Willingness to comply with all company policies, safety regulations, and project-specific requirements.
Reliable transportation to and from the job site is preferred.
Must be punctual, dependable, and able to work as part of a team.
Working Conditions:
This position requires work in an active industrial construction environment which may involve exposure to noise, dust, heavy machinery, and extreme temperatures. Compliance with all safety protocols and use of PPE is mandatory. Work hours may include evenings, weekends, and overtime, depending on project needs. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-02
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
Stålverket 20 (visa karta
)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
9416632