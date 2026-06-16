General Administration Associate - Compliance & Administration
Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag / Chefsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla chefsjobb i Jönköping
2026-06-16
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag i Jönköping
, Linköping
, Göteborg
, Örebro
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
📋 General Administration Associate – Compliance & Administration
📍 Jönköping Region | Hybrid Work | Full-Time
Are you looking to take the next step in your career within administration, coordination, and compliance? We are currently seeking a structured and service-oriented General Administration Associate to join an international industrial organization in a key support role focused on documentation, follow-up activities, and process administration.
This is an excellent opportunity for someone who enjoys creating structure, coordinating activities, and developing within an area where quality, regulatory compliance, and collaboration are at the core of the business.
🚀 About the Role
As a General Administration Associate, you will play an important role in supporting specialists and project teams with administrative and coordination-related tasks.
A significant part of the role focuses on material compliance administration, ensuring that processes are followed, documentation is maintained, and reporting activities are completed according to plan. You will also support the department with various administrative tasks based on business needs and priorities.
This role is ideal for someone who is detail-oriented, communicative, and enjoys bringing structure to complex workflows.
🛠️ Key Responsibilities
Administer recurring activities related to material compliance and associated projects.
Follow up on processes, project status, and activities to ensure progress.
Coordinate and collect necessary information from various stakeholders.
Support reporting processes related to materials and substance management.
Prepare, structure, and maintain documentation for project follow-up, audits, and internal decision-making.
Manage recurring administrative deliverables and day-to-day coordination activities.
Support risk management and testing-related activities through follow-up and documentation.
Assist with internal and external audits by gathering documentation, tracking actions, and coordinating follow-up activities.
👤 We Are Looking For Someone Who
Has experience in administration, coordination, or similar support functions.
Is structured, detail-oriented, and quality-focused.
Has strong planning, prioritization, and follow-up skills.
Enjoys collaborating with various stakeholders and departments.
Possesses excellent communication skills.
Is fluent in English, both written and spoken.
⭐ Preferred Qualifications
Experience within compliance, quality assurance, or regulatory processes.
Experience with document control, reporting, or audit support.
Knowledge of Swedish.
Experience working in international organizations or industrial environments.
🌟 Why Join This Opportunity?
You will have the opportunity to work in an international environment where you contribute to creating structure, quality, and efficiency in critical business processes. The role offers broad exposure across the organization, varied responsibilities, and excellent opportunities to develop your expertise within administration and compliance.
📌 Employment Type – Try & Hire
This is a Try & Hire opportunity, meaning you will initially be employed as a consultant. Depending on business needs, the development of the collaboration, and a mutual fit, the assignment may potentially lead to a long-term opportunity with the client.
📅 Practical Information
📍 Location: Jönköping Region, Sweden 🏠 Hybrid Work: Up to 25% remote work ⏳ Employment Type: Full-time (40 hours per week) 📆 Assignment Duration: Approximately 12 months
We look forward to receiving your application!
Sway Sourcing är en innovativ rekryteringspartner som specialiserar sig på att matcha rätt talang med rätt företag – snabbt och effektivt. Vårt huvudfokus ligger inom Ekonomi, Administration, HR, Marknad och IT, men vi har även den breda expertis och flexibilitet som krävs för att leverera skräddarsydda rekryteringslösningar inom alla branscher.
Trots att vi är en relativt ny aktör har vi redan byggt förtroende hos många av Sveriges största företag och arbetar både nationellt och internationellt. Med baser i Sverige och Spanien erbjuder vi en unik kombination av lokal expertis och global räckvidd. Vårt starka nätverk och djupa branschinsikter gör oss till en självklar partner för företag som vill ligga steget före i sin rekrytering. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7917695-2055334". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
553 21 (visa karta
)
553 21 JÖNKÖPING Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
9965710