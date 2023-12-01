Gear up for an exciting adventure as Data Center Engineer at Onnec!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Driftmaskinistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla driftmaskinistjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Onnec Group aims to be the heart of cONNECtions and is now looking for a Data Center Engineer to provide the best IT/Tech-service possible!
The role as a Data Center Engineer include supporting projects within data networks, fiber optics, and copper infrastructure. Joining Onnec means joining a dynamic work environment with a flat hierarchy, providing an opportunity to contribute to the company's future development.
Apply today and become a part of the Onnec family!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Onnec Group is a leading network solutions provider and global technology partner. With over 30 years of experience Onnec is offering data center services and computer management solutions and is currently on an exciting growth journey. While operating in a rapidly growing data center market, Onnec is providing services and installations to various data center operators in the Nordic region.
The company has established a strong presence in the market and expanded rapidly. There are many opportunities for development and at Onnec there is a streamlined decision-making process. Despite having over 30 years of industry experience, the business in Sweden is still young, with the ambition to grow even further. As a Support Service Engineer, you will be working with small IT-trouble shooting, data center installations and providing the best support service there is to Onnec's customers.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Installation of equipment racks, servers and other network equipment within technology rooms
• Restack of equipment within existing technology rooms
• Audit and document desktop configuration, including patching and power, for user locations
• Technology room inspections and work order review and assignment
• First line support (regarding reboots on instruction & connections etc.)
• Removal of redundant infrastructure (empty cabinets, powered off devices, redundant cabling etc.) from the technology rooms and workspaces
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Knowledge/basic understanding of IT-support and troubleshooting hardware
• Drivers license
• Experience within MS Office (Outlook, Excel, Word etc)
• Previous experience of working in a data center environment (preferably with fibersplicing, testing and coppar)
• Good knowledge of structured cabling standards, installations and cable types
It is meritorious if you have
• Minimum of 1 year working in IT environment.
• Previous training / qualifications within Information Technology field
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Positive attitude towards learning
• Not afraid of taking initiative
• Serviceminded
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15100118". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8299669