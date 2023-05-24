GCP Solution Architect
Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider - leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.
Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 and 2022 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked four times as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies list. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest Growing Firm.
Description
EPAM Systems is looking for an GCP Solution Architect to be based in Stockholm.
Are you an industry visionary and technologist at heart with a passion for enabling complex Cloud and DevOps transformation programs? Then you have an opportunity to join us as an GCP Cloud Architect to work with highly skilled and engaged teams across the globe on DevOps transformation and AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform enablement strategies and migration opportunities.
You will be working on a range of programs connecting program management, architecture and delivery.
Responsibilities
Architecture design of holistic Cloud ecosystem with a focus on GCP capabilities and features
Architecture design of Production, Staging/QA, and Development infrastructures running is 24/7 environments
Robust and consistent Cloud Strategy design aligned with business objectives
Provide guidelines for infrastructure migration approaches and techniques including numerous applications migrations into the cloud including implementation of hybrid cloud solutions within regulated enterprise environments
Evangelize Cloud computing expertise internally and externally to drive Cloud Adoption
The candidate becomes a valuable member of EPAM's Cloud team in Sweden
Requirements
Consulting skills:
In-depth cloud professional, competent of quickly establishing connections and credibility in how to address the business needs via design and operate cloud-based Architectures
Strong written, verbal and mock-up skills
Great communication skills and fluency in English and Swedish
Experience in Agile or PMI methodology managed projects is appreciated
Experience in enterprise applications, solutions and data center infrastructures
Experience in platform and cloud migrations, including migration factory
Work experience with geographically distributed teams and off-shore models
Technical skills:
Avid technologist, with deep expertise in designing, operating and troubleshooting solutions using the GCP and/or other public/private/hybrid Cloud architecture domains
History of successful implementation of complex GCP or hybrid cloud architecture solutions
Expert knowledge in private, public and hybrid cloud architecture, networking, workload types, migration patterns and tools
Hands-on experience with various enterprise applications and IT services, as well as software development, compliance and security, and IT operations disciplines
Deep understanding of cloud design patterns, cloud operations and cloud cost models with hands-on ability to implement best practices or suggest improvements
Ability to suggest competitive and innovative technical decisions, get client buy-in and deliver commitments
Strong communication skills, ability to present technical ideas in business-friendly language
Analytical and problem-solving abilities
GCP certifications are an additional advantage
We offer
Competitive compensation depending on experience and skills
Opportunity to work on leading edge platforms, working in a fast-paced, agile, software engineering culture
Knowledge-sharing with colleagues from EPAM's global tech communities
Unlimited access to LinkedIn learning solutions
Regular performance feedback and salary reviews
Opportunities for professional growth
EPAM Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP) (subject to certain eligibility requirements)
Some of these benefits may be available only after you have passed your probationary period
