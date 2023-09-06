GCP Architect / Engineer

Knowit AB (Publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-09-06


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Knowit AB (Publ) i Stockholm, Uppsala, Gävle, Linköping, Borlänge eller i hela Sverige

We are looking for Google Cloud Architects and Engineers to work in agile teams with our clients. You will be part of a team delivering solutions that accelerate our clients cloud journey. Typical projects range from establishing foundation services enabling large-scale transformations to re-architecting and migrating business applications.

We believe you are:

• Goal orientated and eager to learn

• Able to quickly adopt new technologies and tools

• Empathic with a respectful attitude towards others

• Not afraid to ask questions and share your expertise with others

Your technical qualifications include:

• Experience with GCP IaaS, PaaS and FaaS technologies

• Experience from enterprise IT including architecture, design and implementation in Public Cloud including Hybrid-cloud scenarios

• Hands-on experience from areas such as Identity Management, Networking, Compute, and Google native management and governance tooling

• Experience of working in Agile teams and development principles

Your educational background is not the key factor, what we look for is hands-on experience with a passion to constantly learn and apply your competence to deliver results for our clients.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Knowit AB (Publ) (org.nr 556391-0354), https://www.knowit.se

Arbetsplats
Knowit Sweden

Kontakt
Ulrika Thorstrand
ulrika.thorstrand@knowit.se
076 492 22 52

Övrig information om företaget/organisationen
Offentliga upphandlingar där Knowit AB (Publ) varit leverantör

Jobbnummer
8090086

Prenumerera på jobb från Knowit AB (Publ)

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Knowit AB (Publ):