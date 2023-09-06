GCP Architect / Engineer
2023-09-06
We are looking for Google Cloud Architects and Engineers to work in agile teams with our clients. You will be part of a team delivering solutions that accelerate our clients cloud journey. Typical projects range from establishing foundation services enabling large-scale transformations to re-architecting and migrating business applications.
We believe you are:
• Goal orientated and eager to learn
• Able to quickly adopt new technologies and tools
• Empathic with a respectful attitude towards others
• Not afraid to ask questions and share your expertise with others
Your technical qualifications include:
• Experience with GCP IaaS, PaaS and FaaS technologies
• Experience from enterprise IT including architecture, design and implementation in Public Cloud including Hybrid-cloud scenarios
• Hands-on experience from areas such as Identity Management, Networking, Compute, and Google native management and governance tooling
• Experience of working in Agile teams and development principles
Your educational background is not the key factor, what we look for is hands-on experience with a passion to constantly learn and apply your competence to deliver results for our clients. Ersättning
