Gastroenterologist positions in general and endoscopic practice
Specialists in Gastroenterology for hospital-based roles
Dignus Medical is recruiting gastroenterologists for permanent positions at hospitals across Sweden.
We welcome both specialists who wish to work broadly within gastroenterology and those who prefer to focus primarily on endoscopic procedures.
The roles can be adapted depending on your professional interests and experience.
Opportunities include:
Outpatient clinic work only
Combined outpatient and inpatient care
Clinical work with a strong emphasis on endoscopy
You will work in a structured hospital setting with access to modern diagnostic tools and established clinical routines.
Collaboration with internal medicine, surgery, radiology, and pathology is an integral part of the work.
What Dignus Medical Offers You:
Ongoing support from a dedicated recruiter before, during, and after your employment.
Assistance with obtaining Swedish authorization and specialist approvals, if required.
Help with accommodation and travel arrangements, including support for your family, if necessary.
Access to a free language course with a private tutor via Teams/Skype.
Qualifications:
EU-recognized specialist certification in gastroenterology
Experience in clinical gastroenterology; endoscopy experience is an advantage
Good communication skills in English
Willingness to learn Swedish
Contact us to discuss current gastroenterology positions in Sweden.
