Gaming Business Intelligence Analyst
2023-01-11
If you want to be part of an exciting and growing team, Relax Gaming has a great opportunity as we are further strengthening our lineups. Join our team as a Gaming Business Intelligence Analyst and help us transform numbers into actionable insight.
Job Summary
In this role, you'll give data-driven input to the most important business questions. Combining different sources of data to reveal hidden insights into our business is something we'd expect from this position. We want to dig down on different hypotheses and not only report on existing performance but to project and find new business opportunities based on data.
Your profile
We think of you as a critical thinker with a strong interest in data-driven business processes. As our future BI analyst, you ideally enjoy getting neck deep into data and after hours of exploration and modeling, you are able to clearly and concisely present your findings. Understanding the online gaming industry would be a big advantage.
Requirements
Good understanding of scripting languages and data processing tools
Experience as BI Developer
Excellent capability of summarizing and presenting data investigation results
Prior experience in requirements gathering and working with stakeholders at various leadership levels
Experience in creating/maintaining dashboards, KPIs, scorecards, etc
A good knack for finding patterns and trends in datasets
It comes as a bonus if you have experience in the iGaming industry.
As a person, you should
Enjoy teamwork
Understand business needs, and be able to explain why a new approach has better potential ROI than alternatives
Think critically to understand underlying causes in data trends to avoid false causation models
Have good business acumen to effectively spar and think together with the business stakeholders
About Relax
Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of creating games for the modern iGaming landscape. Always staying true to the Relax core values - Driven, Adaptable, Supportive and Respectful - the recent and rapid expansion has been conceived in order to deliver unparalleled global reach. Via a quick one-time integration, Relax Gaming now provides access to a roster of 1500+ casino games and a diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo, and its own rapidly expanding slot portfolio.
The high-quality aggregated content is provided through its selected Silver Bullet (commercially represented) and Powered By Relax (commercially independent) partners. Regulated markets are also at the heart of its growth strategy, with both fully supported regulated markets as well as licenses held in multiple jurisdictions.
Life at Relax
This role is placed in Malmö, Sweden. The Relax game studio in Malmö is perfectly located on Lilla Torg, right in the middle of the beautiful old parts of the city. We span across 2 floors with a terrace and plenty of space to "relax". A real home from home. The studio is a five-minute walk from the central station and all types of shopping and restaurants can be found right outside our doorstep.
Relax is at a very exciting growth stage as a company, however, we cherish our informal and flexible core atmosphere where self-initiative, taking pride in what you do and ambition to deliver the best results are key components. For the right person, there are endless opportunities for personal and professional development.
We are starting with interviews right away, so be quick to apply!
