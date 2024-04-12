Gameplay Programmer in Unreal Engine 5
2024-04-12
At least 4+ years of experience in the production and programming of games for consoles and PC
Excellent knowledge of Unreal Engine 5
Strong familiarity with AI, physics, animation, and gameplay code in general
Ability to work well in a fluid, changing environment as creative challenges evolve
A keen sense of what makes gameplay systems fun
Excellent communication and team attitude working with game developers from all disciplines
Strong verbal and written communication skills in English
Passion for games
These would be a great bonus:
Excellent skills in C/C++
Ability to write efficient and maintainable code
