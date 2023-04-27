Gameplay Programmer
2023-04-27
The Position
Avalanche Studios Group and its creative division, Expansive Worlds, are looking for a skilled and highly motivated Gameplay Programmer for our successful title theHunter: Call of the Wild, based out of our studio in Malmö.
Initially released in 2017, Call of the Wild has been supported with many successful DLCs and content releases. Now, with being live on 5 platforms we continue to improve the quality and experience for our huge player base by adding new features (gameplay, visuals, stability, performance, UI/UX).
As a gameplay programmer on this project you will work with our designers to conceive of and implement elements of scripted and immersive open world content and activities. You will develop and maintain the features and systems necessary for designers to create missions, build complex gameplay mechanics and tweak and balance the game. Your work will take you all over the codebase from underlying systems to weapons, from animations to user interface, from physics to VFX. In order to fully realize a feature or a section of gameplay, it is necessary to work closely with an array of disciplines.
Required Qualifications
Good knowledge of C++
At least 3 years of Industry Experience
A keen sense of fun gameplay
Knowledge of gameplay code
Familiarity with AI, physics, and animation in general
Strong math skills
At least one shipped AA/AAA title for current or last-generation consoles
Strong communication & verbal skills in English
Desired Qualifications
Experience with Havok Physics, Animation, and AI
Experience with game design processes
Experience with developing tools and asset pipelines
Employee Promise
We provide goals instead of instructions and the opportunity to do the best work of your career.
Our Values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we believe in worlds beyond limits, we are committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are an equal-opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Everyone at Avalanche Studios Group has a shared responsibility to create an open and inclusive work environment where everyone is treated equally and with respect. Being part of our world is not contingent on where you're from, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to Apply
We will only consider applications that consist of a CV and who can work a few days a week from the office in Malmö. We support relocation if needed.
To apply for this position please register below. Apply as soon as possible as we review applications continuously. All further information is provided under non-disclosure agreement only. Så ansöker du
