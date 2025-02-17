Gameplay Engineer
Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
As a Gameplay Engineer, you will join a small team and collaborate closely with some of the most talented developers in the industry to craft something truly special.
We believe that great games are made in creative environments where builds are always playable and teams can move fast and test as many ideas as possible. We iterate quickly and encourage experimentation. You will work in close collaboration with our designers and to create the systems and tools we need to realize that environment.
The games we're making are built in Unreal Engine with C++ and Angelscript.
Example of responsibilities
Work with designers and engineers to bring innovative gameplay ideas to life
Prototype, iterate, and help shape the gameplay experience
Take a "gameplay-first" approach, ensuring technical decisions enhance the player experience
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
A good grasp of what good gameplay looks and feels like
An interest in computer science and programming as a craft
A problem-solving mindset and willingness to work in an iterative, fast-moving environment
Fluent in English - our team comes from all over the world!
Additionally one or some of these would be a great bonus
Experience working on multiplayer games or shooters
Experience working with Unreal Engine
Ability to speak "design"
A deep passion for games with significant hands-on experience as a player
The ability to draw from personal gameplay experiences when developing
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our "Open Application." Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019) Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Kontakt
Simon Taylor simon.taylor@embark-studios.com Jobbnummer
9170777