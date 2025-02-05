Game Programmer
2025-02-05
We're looking for a talented Game Programmer to join our team and work on exciting projects. As a Game Programmer, you will be an essential part of a team that solves challenging problems and develops features and systems that shape our games. You will have a high level of ownership over your work and will need to manage this efficiently.
You will work in a cross-discipline team that collaborates closely to craft the best possible player experiences. You should be good at cooperating with people and passionate about building great games!
If you are willing to learn and constantly push yourself to improve, don't hesitate and send us your application!
What Will You Be Doing?
Build and maintain well-engineered C++ code with high levels of stability and performance.
Design and implement features in different aspects of the game such as gameplay systems, AI, networking, graphics, user interface, scripting and optimization.
Solve interesting problems, ranging from designing and building new systems from scratch to optimizing features to be both performant and scriptable.
Collaborate daily with other programmers, designers and artists.
Continue to level-up as a programmer by sharing knowledge with your team and being open to learning from them.
Who Are We Looking For?
2+ years of C++ game programming.
Good debugging skills.
A sense of independence and an ability to take long-term ownership of your features and ability to estimate your tasks and collaborate with technical and non-technical colleagues.
Comfortable communicating with English, both written and spoken.
The ideal candidate has an interest in creating user-focused systems and is driven to iterate. As a person, you are positive, dedicated, responsible, and love a challenge. An interest in our games will be considered a plus.
Practical information
Scope: Full time and permanent
Reports to: Studio Manager/Programming Manager
Location: Stockholm
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Magnus Ladulåsgatan 4
118 66 STOCKHOLM
