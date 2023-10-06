Game Mathematician
2023-10-06
Evolution is a world-leading, B2B developer and provider of games and services for the online casino industry, employing more than 11,000 people across 20+ locations. We offer a turn-key solution for operators which allows their players to move flawlessly between mobile, tablet and desktop to play slots or live casino, which feature real tables with real dealers in real time. Our innovative and high-quality product portfolio includes multiple award-winning player favourites from our brands Evolution, Red Tiger, NetEnt, Ezugi and Big Time Gaming. Evolution AB is listed on Nasdaq Nordic with market capitalisation of EUR25B+.
We thrive on pushing limits and doing what hasn't been done to deliver on our Engineering mission: A flawless player experience.
In Evolution Engineering, we take the quality of our products and uptime of our services very seriously. We believe that building solid in-house competence with limited external dependencies is critical to our success. Our code runs 24/7/365 to serve users around the world and we use a modern software stack to support our frequent and fully automated releases, which exceeds 270 releases per month to our main live environment.
What's the deal?
Are you a Mathematician ready to level up? Do you love numbers, problem solving and games (everything from online gaming to Go and chess counts to gaming)? Having tons of fun in a diverse and creative environment has made Evolution and NetEnt leading providers of premium gaming solutions to the online casino industry. Creating everything in-house, from design to game production and platforms. Sounds intriguing?
As a Game Mathematician you will be responsible for developing game concepts for online slots from a mathematical/mechanical point of view and help the Product Owners fine tune these game concepts into the best possible games on the market, for the NetEnt brand. You will develop math models for games and perform simulations to understand how math parameters relate to other games in our portfolio and how they make the game exciting.
The team also consists of an analytics/Data Science section which deep dives into player and game behaviors to make sure we create as fun games as possible. As a Game Mathematician you will not only have access to data insights but also the opportunity to collaborate on data related projects as well as risk analyses together with the Analytics team to investigate casino risk and fraud attempts.
We offer you a great opportunity to be a part of our ingenious Math team and to work with new innovative ideas, from developing the initial gaming concept through to production of the final mathematical game design.
We're looking for a team player with an innovative personality with a passion to learn new things. You hold a natural talent for understanding and solving abstract and complex problems in an efficient manner and have a good eye for detail. It is important that you have an interest in understanding how different math models relate to and translate into player behavior and what appeals to the end user. We think you should have an interest in games from a mathematical and player perspective.
Main game skills:
University degree in mathematics or equivalent.
Strong passion for Math.
strong passion for games
Skilled in object-oriented programming and numerical calculations.
2 + years of experience in relevant field
Fluent in spoken and written English.
Bonus game skills:
Experience in the Gaming Industry, with understanding of gambling concepts.
Experience working as a mathematician or similar role.
Software development in Java.
Evolution provides a dynamic and creative work environment with a unique opportunity for the right people to enhance their skills and drive their passion. Our culture is rooted in Evolution's core values ALIVE, do RIGHT and work TOGETHER and we operate guided by our vision to become the leading supplier of online casino in the world.
Our benefits are
Competitive pension and health insurance
30 paid vacation days
Paid parental leave
Fitness benefit (Friskvårdsbidrag)
Professional growth
