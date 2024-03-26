Game Master
2024-03-26
If you're looking to make the best co-op games in the world, you've come to the right place. We're proud to have some of the best game makers and collaborators in the industry within our four walls. What's more, we're a fun bunch of game developers, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together. Our games are not for everyone. Are they for you?
We are now looking for a Game Master
The Game Master(s) handle the day-to-day running of the "Galactic War" in Helldivers 2.
They attempt to run an engaging and evolving campaign by reacting, anticipating and challenging the players on a community-wide scale. They do this by closely collaborating with multiple other teams to keep the galactic war on track to best lean into upcoming content and community actions.
On top of the baseline responsibilities the Game Master - Meta Game Design role focuses on improving the evolving online multiplayer war game of Helldivers 2 - The Galactic War. It is their job to work on improving existing systems and defining the design for new features related to the Galactic War.
Who you are:
We're looking for an experienced game designer with a strategic and narrative oriented mind who can champion the community experience within the company.
Minimum 5 years experience in the games industry as a Game Designer on primarily live service or multiplayer titles;
Experience with systems design;
Some experience with backend dependent game design;
Some experience working together with analytics and paying attention to community feedback;
Bonus: UX/UI sensibilities;
Bonus: Board game design experience;
Great English communication skills are essential, both written and spoken.
Good collaboration and communication skills with a cooperative attitude;
What you'll do:
Shared Game Master Responsibilities
Galactic war live operation
Runs the LIVE Galactic War Instance, making sure it's correctly set up with Major Orders, Personal Orders, Modifier Effects, LAMS library, etc.
Maintains "War Instances" on all backend environments and is in regular communication with the Backend Team.
Observes community commentary outside the game with MarCom Team
Inconvenient working hours are expected
Less so as our tools and automation improve, however the role of Game Master carries the need to do crisis management if necessary.
Specialized GM Responsibilities
Galactic war systems design
Works with the feature owner to improve the Galactic War, and the Backend Team to improve the GM Tools which executes said Galactic War.
Responsible for the Galactic War gameplay design and creates design briefs for systems and features related to the Galactic War
Works with backend and gameplay coders to ensure design goals are met during implementation
Close collaboration with UX/UI team to ensure Galactic War user experience can steadily improve
Galactic War Analysis
Proposes a list of key telemetry needed to understand what the community is doing.
Using telemetry, monitors community activity, retention, and the galactic war.
How to apply
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible. We ask that your application always include relevant work samples or a link to your portfolio.
We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit.
Practical Information
Scope: Full-time: 40 hours per week with initial 6 month probation period.
Location: Preferred: Office first, hybrid solution possible. Fully remote for the right candidate.
We are a pet friendly office! You can expect to find dogs and occasionally some cats around.
What we offer
Arrowhead Game Studios is a growing team of about 100+ people, best known for our co-op titles. Despite our size, we remain a friendly and down to earth bunch, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together.
Located in a newly built, custom-tailored offices on the Hammarby Kaj waterfront, we enjoy everything Stockholm has to offer. A thriving game dev scene, along with all types of activities are immediately available on our doorstep.
Our talented developers are crucial to our success, therefore we put a lot of emphasis in creating and maintaining a prosperous culture. We're committed to open and transparent communication. Your ideas are welcomed, valued, appreciated - the ceiling for creative discussions is high.
We also have numerous work benefits for all our employees. You can read about them here! (https://jobs.arrowheadgamestudios.com/pages/perks-benefits)
