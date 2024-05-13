Game Developer

Bubbl AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-05-13


Bubbl AB is expanding its expertise to the video games industry and looking for a consultant with technical experience in this area.
Requirements:
0-2+ years of experience in video games
Experience in Mobile and PC/Console platforms
Demonstrated experience in shipping game titles
Experience leading projects through it stages of development
Working with and managing external partners and technology providers

Bubbl AB is a consultancy firm based in Stockholm, Sweden, founded in 2018 by Rasmus Bergström and Fredrik Boström, focusing on providing the great minds and engagement of senior developers and leaders to customers in the technology and product scene in Stockholm, Sweden.

