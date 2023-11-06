Game Designer & Community Manager
Ming Media is looking for a talented Game Designer & Community Manager to help us develop new updates to our existing titles, as well as developing exciting new games for the Roblox Platform. You'll be working alongside a small team, giving you ample creative freedom to define the player experience and work on all aspects of the game, from roadmaps and game mechanics to player communication.
As part of our small studio, you'll have the opportunity to take on big responsibilities and grow with us. We're still in the process of defining our plans for the future, and we're eager to have a passionate colleague who can contribute to shaping our vision and bringing it to life.
The tasks
Develop design specifications for game mechanics and content updates
Balance, test and iterate on game features
Manage our product roadmap, prioritizing our backlog to maximize community impact
Collect player feedback and feature requests, understand their pain points, and design solutions
Solve challenging UX problems through thoughtful design
Define analytics requirements and make data informed design decisions in collaboration with our gameplay programmer
Manage our volunteer QA and moderation team in Discord as needed
Engaging directly with our players on social media
You are
Excited about making games in collaboration with other game developers
Experienced in designing live operations games, ideally mobile F2P games and/or social or MMORPG games
Attuned to what feels good in games and how to improve game feel for target audiences of 6-14 years
Excellent at communicating with both developers and players
OK with not every detail of our workflow being fixed at the outset
Plus if you have
Understanding of the Roblox community and Roblox player motivations
Prior experience working in a Community Manager role
Secondary social marketing skills that help you support your community work - social media, graphic design, video editing, etc.
We offer
Competitive salary
A 100% remote work environment
Flexible work hours
No crunch
Christmas gift
Wellness grant
Ming Media is a game development studio based in Sweden. We create simple fun experiences for the metaverse and have over 1 billion play sessions across our titles. Så ansöker du
