About Star Stable Entertainment
Once upon a time in 2011, the founders of Star Stable Entertainment had a vision. They wanted to create a game that could make a difference. Although half of gamers are girls and women, they were under-represented in the gaming industry, both as characters and creators. We dreamed of an epic online world where tween and teen girls could share an amazing experience. And we wanted to challenge how things were done in a male-dominated industry. Fast forward to today, and our dream has come true tenfold - Star Stable Online stands as one of the most popular MMORPGs globally! At our HQ on Södermalm, our 130 employees are thrilled to continue to welcome players to the island of Jorvik, with its breathtaking scenery, beautiful horses, and magical quests. It's wonderful to see that our dream resonates with so many players around the world, and we can't wait to share more stories and experiences with them!
The position
As a game designer, your focus is to deliver world-class gameplay experience to our players, including new features, system and content. By seeing the world through our users' eyes, you are bringing content for a one-of-a-kind game to a unique audience. Since we release weekly, you get almost instant feedback on the players' reaction on the releases. You will collaborate with different parts of your team and craft and coordinate work ensuring cohesive design and implementation.
Responsibilities
Conceptualize, prototype, test, and implement gameplay experiences.
Plan, break down, and estimate your work. Proactively predict risks and opportunities during projects while keeping your stakeholders informed.
Balance, test, bug-fix, and otherwise maintain the content you work with.
Seek and identify improvements to our ways of working and actively contribute to solutions.
Collaborate with your craft and team, as well as other crafts and teams, to develop and implement your work.
Proactively give and ask for feedback from your peers, leads, directors, and other stakeholders. Contribute to a culture of constructive feedback.
Strive to understand our players' perspective and learn about the impact our content has on the community through player feedback, KPIs, etc.
Follow and stay up to date on guidelines, design pillars, and best practices.
Document your work and share your learnings with your peers
We think you
We think you have a couple of years of experience working with game design for live games, preferably experience working with proprietary game engines or tools. You have a strong understanding of game design principles and how they impact the player experience. You have excellent communication skills in English, verbally and written, and also have a strong collaborative mindset. You have a strong understanding of player behaviors and know how to design for different types of users, and have experience to make informed design decisions based on data.
Perks for joining us?
A pretty sweet mission. We are developing the world's best horse-riding game for girls and we take that vision very seriously. We strive to hit that mark every single day.
30 vacation days (+ 3 additional squeeze days).
A pension and insurance plan that mimics ITP1 and a parental pay top-up @90%.
Health allowance at 5000 SEK per year.
Hybrid working model - combine WFH and being together with the team at our new office located right amidst Södermalm GameDev cluster (Magnus Ladulåsgatan 65)
Fitness discount of 18% at SATS gym + company workout classes.
A dog room at the office! Bring your furry friend to work!
