Game Designer
2023-10-23
Job Description
If you are passionate about Match3 core gameplay, this is the right opportunity for you! We are looking for a very experienced, highly motivated, collaboration-orientated, Senior Game Designer to join a closely-knit team, driving the live ops experience players has.
As a Senior Game Designer, you will have joint responsibility and accountability for the design, implementation, user testing and delivery of the Events in the game. You will work closely with UX Designers, UI Designers, User Researchers, Developers, Product Managers, Data Scientists and business units, to create high-quality deliverables to improve our game experiences constantly.
Responsibilities include:
Communication - Communicate appropriately with your team and stakeholders and build relationships to have a healthy team.
Collaboration - Work with the different crafts in your team, listen to them and consider their opinions when designing.
Player-Centric - Consider our players in every part of the design process and advocate for them in the team.
Inclusive Design - Design for everybody; your designs are inclusive and consider all types of players' abilities.
Deliverables - Provide clear documentation to your team that drives a straightforward implementation of the features.
Data-Driven - Understand qualitative and quantitative data and use them to create informed design decisions that positively impact the player experience and business.
Gaming Innovation - Pair with UX Designers to bring new events to the game.
Strategy - Work with Product Managers to align the features roadmap.
Design Owner - Own the game design decisions in the team, ensuring a good sweet spot between player and business needs.
Qualifications
• Have significant experience in Game Design, including live ops experience.
• Deep understanding of fundamental game design principles, user experience (UX) design, and player psychology.
• Proficiency in designing features for Core, Meta, and Social layers within games.
• Have a good understanding of the product development cycle in an agile environment.
• Prior experience in casual puzzle game titles and expertise in game balancing
• Be an Inclusive Design and Accessibility advocate.
• Familiarity with various ideation methodologies.
• Extensive knowledge of free-to-play and the gaming market.
• Strong comprehension of monetisation and game economy principles.
• Broad experience collaborating cross-functionally with different crafts, teams, and development processes.
• Excellent communication skills and ability to build relationships across all levels of the business.
