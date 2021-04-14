Game Designer - Quickspin AB - Kemiingenjörsjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Quickspin AB

Quickspin AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-14Quickspin is one of the world's leading providers of innovative and entertaining video slots. We always strive to improve by pushing our boundaries through innovative gameplay. We also happen to be really awesome. With our constant drive to be better, we're now looking for an experienced Game Designer to join the Quickspin family.About the roleThe Senior Game Designer plays a vital part of Quickspin's product team, laying the foundation for a wide variety of slot games. We deliver diverse, innovative and high-quality slots, where data logic is central. With your knowledge of successful slot mechanics and experience in designing mathematical models, you will be able to make a real difference in designing our games. You will be a part of a small math team but work in cross-functional collaborations, in a casual and fun atmosphere, where the pace is high and all voices matter.Qualifications & ResponsibilitiesIn this role, you be responsible for creating, refining and maintaining multiple games simultaneously, creating simulations in Java. As a senior member of the Game Studio, you will share your knowledge and be a leading individual your field. This will help you to evaluate concepts from an early stage and translate them into fun and exciting gaming experiences. You will brainstorm with your peers to evaluate and refine new ideas, as well as provide information that producers, developers, and artists need to embody the games you design. For this role, we want you to have;3+ years experience designing mathematical models for slot games.Designed mathematical models for at least 5 successful slot games.An University degree in a technical subject, such as mathematics/statistics, engineering, or computer science.Experience programming solutions in the area of probability and statistics in an object-oriented language, such as C++, Java, or C#.Experience working in multi-disciplinary teams and providing specifications for other members of team.Good knowledge of the gambling industry & a passion about gaming or slot gamesGreat written and spoken English skillsWho are you and what do we offerWe are seeking a driven and creative person who speaks up, never settles and has plenty of ideas, and can create awesome math models that will help us create the best and innovative slots ever. You enjoy working in Agile cross-functional teams and support team members. We go by the vision of "We create Awesomeness" and that goes with everything we do - From creating a great work environment together to making thrilling games. Life at Quickspin simply never gets boring - and it won't take long until it really feels like home. You will be surrounded by kind, corny, and simply put - awesome people - that are truly passionate about what they do. We are also proud to say that we offer an excellent package, flexible hours and of course, a challenging and rewarding job in one of the fastest growing and most exciting industries there is.Interested?2021-04-14Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-31Quickspin ABAtlasmuren 111321 Stockholm5692378