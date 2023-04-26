Game Designer - Noid
Noid is now looking for a Game Designer to join our team and help us develop an exciting 3D action multiplayer game based on a new iP! We need a driven designer that can cooperate with the gameplay programmers and the other designers to achieve a cohesive design implementation, take ownership of features, and have a positive impact on our studio culture.
We want to have interesting social mechanics between players. The person in this role will be a key part of exploration and design for these.
This is a unique opportunity to create high quality and interesting designs for an underserved audience reaching millions of young players.
What you'll be doing:
You'll work on designing player progression and gameplay systems for the game.
You'll help design monetization mechanics that are not predatory to kids.
You'll work on balancing player progression and economies.
You'll create fun rules and scoring systems for different game modes.
You'll work with the rest of the design team to come up with fun gameplay mechanics that could fit the game modes.
You'll help design communication systems between players.
You'll help design features that allow players to collaborate with each other and be social.
What we are looking for:
You've some years of experience working as a game designer and have been able to come up with a feature from start to finish that got implemented in a game.
You're proficient at producing holistic designs that are created for our target audience.
You've worked on, maintained, or created progression systems before.
You're a good communicator, well organised.
You've excellent writing skills in English.
Good to know
Noid is part of the global company Spin Master and we are sitting in the same office as our sister studio Toca Boca and Nørdlight in Luma/Stockholm. You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation. We offer a hybrid workplace - you can join some of our colleagues in the office a few days a week and you can also work from home. We apply a 6-month probationary period.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
NOID is a Stockholm based game studio focused on bringing fantastic ideas and experiences to life. We focus on creating world class entertainment for gamers of all ages. Our drive is foremost the passion for creating something unexpected. Joining NOID you will not only be a part of creating these amazing games, you will also be a partner in creating an open, humble and respectful culture where we are in it together. Så ansöker du
