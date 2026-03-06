Game Client Developer
About ELK Studios With a passion for games! Since 2013, ELK Studios has passionately pushed boundaries in the online casino industry. From groundbreaking mathematics to astonishing artwork, ELK takes pride in developing entertaining mobile-first content that maximizes the experience for players around the world.
Do you want to be part of creating fantastic, unique and entertaining iGaming experiences in a competitive global market?
We are looking for a talented Game Client Developer with a strong passion for bringing life, entertainment and excitement to our growing games portfolio.
ELK is a leading developer in the iGaming industry, known for our innovative, visually stunning, and critically acclaimed game titles and IPs. We push the boundaries of gameplay and visual fidelity, setting new standards in the iGaming world.
About the role:
We take great pride in creating and offering our players a wide range of themes and mechanics in our games. As a Game Client Developer, you'll take on the exciting challenge of implementing animations, sounds, effects, and particle systems in our games, while taking on the responsibility for the game's functionality, flow, and server communication.
A typical work week as a Game Client Developer can consist of:
• Main tasks: Implementing game clients in JavaScript and game functionalities. Ensure the games run smoothly on mobile devices and web browsers.
• Collaborate Across Disciplines: Work closely with other Game Client Developers, animators and game artists to collaboratively build "best in class" iGames.
• Communication: Collaborate with the backend developers, math designers and Product owners to bring their technical ideas into the players view.
• Innovation: Push the boundaries of what is possible in the realms of iGames to create exciting and memorable experiences.
Who are you?
We believe you are a passionate software developer with a strong focus on front-end technologies and an eye for detail. You thrive on creating visually stunning iGaming experiences, pushing the boundaries of design and performance. You have solid experience with JavaScript and Pixi.js, and a deep understanding of browser-based development. You're comfortable using developer tools (DevTools) to debug, optimize, and refine your work for smooth, high-performance gameplay.
You are both creative and innovative, constantly seeking solutions that enhance the game experience while working within technical constraints. You excel at maintaining and adapting the game's visual style across multiple platforms, ensuring all visual assets are cohesive and compelling throughout the development process.
To thrive with us, you need to be a team player with a good ability to handle feedback and work together with different disciplines. You are self-driven, and responsible and strive to develop your skill and others constantly. It is important that you are organized and solution-oriented with the ability to tackle challenges and solve problems with a strong sense of ownership and deliver on deadlines.
Qualifications
Experience: Minimum of 2 years of experience of software development.
Tech Stack: At Elk we use JavaScript, WebGL and Pixi.js. Familiarity with these technologies or equivalents is beneficial.
Skills: Previous experience in programming in JavaScript.
Team work: Experience working with cross functional teams. Be open to feedback and take the initiative to independently enhance and perfect your work, while still ensuring it aligns with the product team's vision for the game.
Passion for Gaming: A passion for video games and an understanding of what makes them visually engaging and immersive.
Language: The ideal candidate will possess excellent English language skills, both in written and verbal communication, as this is essential for daily tasks and collaboration. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus but not required.
We offer
An exciting opportunity to work on innovative gaming projects. With our short project cycles, you'll have the chance to explore various technologies and contribute to creating immersive, engaging iGaming experiences. Join us to develop your skills in a vibrant, innovative environment where your passion for game development and functionality can truly shine!
We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees, where everyone is respected, valued, and empowered to succeed.
We work on-site at our awesome office, 2 minutes from T-Centralen in Stockholm.
For the right candidate, the recruitment process includes: interviews (digitally and at our studio), as well as a work assignment.
