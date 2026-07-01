Game Artist
Relax Tech Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2026-07-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Relax Tech Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are opening the exciting role of a Game Artist in our Stockholm studio at Relax. You will be part of the Art Team responsible for creating stunning visuals for the games offered by Relax Studios.
This is an exciting opportunity for a Game Artist with a genuine passion for creating top-quality artwork for some of the best games in the Casino industry.
The role of a Game Artist is integral to our reputation with our operators and players. The role requires artistic talent, the ability to work within a team, and a keen eye for detail. This role will help create the awesome game art the Relax Stockholm games are known for.
We are looking for a passionate, creative, and diligent candidate who loves to create beautiful artwork and collaborate with the studio teams.
In this role, you will:
Help bring game concepts to life by shaping the visual direction and style of our casino games
Design high-quality art assets, including symbols, backgrounds, animations, and visual effects (FX)
Collaborate closely with game designers, developers, and other artists to craft immersive and polished gameplay experiences
Ensure visual consistency and quality across games, with attention to detail and performance
Key Knowledge & Requirements:
A strong portfolio
Strong artistic skills
Great knowledge of digital art software
Creative thinking
Understanding and interest in game design and development
Good communication skills in English, both written and verbal
Key Responsibilities:
Create high-quality artwork for our games.
Develop concept art and final game art like; symbols, characters, environments and fx.
Collaborate with developers when implementing assets in the games.
Focus on quality and creativity.
Making sure our games look visually stunning!
Bonus Points For:
Animation and motion using Spine
Passionate about games
Understanding of casino game mechanics
Some software we use:
Photoshop – After Effects – Spine – Substance – Maya – Zbrush - Clip Studio – Nuke – TV Paint
Life at Relax in Stockholm
Welcome to Relax Gaming Stockholm, where big talent meets even bigger hearts. Right in the center of the city, our newly renovated office in Gallerian offers more than just a great location and a sun-drenched terrace. It's home to some of the brightest minds in iGaming, a powerhouse mix of creative energy, deep experience, and next-level ambition. Here, senior experts collaborate seamlessly with high-performing juniors, creating an environment where learning, innovation, and quality go hand in hand. It's fast-paced, fun, and fiercely supportive - a team that knows how to deliver at the highest level without ever losing the playful spirit that defines Relax: mastered by experience. Driven by play. Truly Relax.
Are you ready to join a creative, forward-thinking team shaping the future of iGaming? At Relax, we value curiosity, diversity, and the courage to challenge limits. With 350+ colleagues across 10+ locations, we combine stability with constant evolution, driven by passion and teamwork. Relax offers an environment where you can grow, learn, and make real impact. Collaboration is central to how we work, and our success comes from the talent and dedication of our people.
If you're motivated by quality, results, and meaningful connections, you'll fit right in. No matter where you're based, you'll find the same supportive, respectful, and ambitious spirit that defines Relax Gaming.
About Relax Gaming
Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of simplifying B2B content delivery for the modern iGaming landscape. With business simplicity and collaboration are central to its ethos. Via a quick one-time integration, Relax Gaming now provides access to a roster of 4,000+ casino games to 1,000+ operator brands with a diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo, and it's own extensive slot portfolio. High-quality aggregated content from multiple partner studios is provided through its selected Silver Bullet (commercially represented) and Powered By Relax (commercially independent) partners. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Relax Tech Sweden AB
(org.nr 559069-4823)
Regeringsgatan 25 (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9987170