Game Artist
Ming Media AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö Visa alla grafiska jobb i Malmö
2023-11-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ming Media AB i Malmö
Ming Media is looking for a talented Game Artist to help us develop new updates to our existing titles, as well as developing exciting new games for the Roblox Platform. You'll be working alongside a small team, giving you ample creative freedom to define the player experience and work on all aspects of the game, from 3D graphics and animation to level design.
As part of our small studio, you'll have the opportunity to take on big responsibilities and grow with us. We're still in the process of defining our plans for the future, and we're eager to have a passionate colleague who can contribute to shaping our vision and bringing it to life.
The tasks
Design and build props, structures and landscapes using primitive blocks
Model and texture high quality 3D assets for use as props, character art and environment art
Ensure all assets fit within our established art style and are performant across PC, Mobile and Console platforms
Understand the full game development process and be ready to take on various tasks as required, such as animation, tweaking particles, implementing assets into the games, and more.
When necessary, help improve workflows, techniques and content pipelines to help you and other artists create better art
You are
Excited about making games in collaboration with other game developers
Able to produce quality work in low poly art styles
Proficient in C4D, Blender, Maya or your preferred equivalent
Skilled in Photoshop or your preferred equivalent
OK with not every detail of our workflow being fixed at the outset
Plus if you have
Previous familiarity with Roblox Studio
Professional experience in the gaming industry
Knowledge of interior and exterior space theory, or other spatial design concepts
Secondary game development skills such as animation, level design, etc.
Game production experience
We offer
Competitive salary
A 100% remote work environment
Flexible work hours
No crunch
Wellness grant
Christmas gift
Ming Media is a game development studio based in Sweden. We create simple fun experiences for the metaverse and have over 1 billion play sessions across our titles. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ming Media AB
(org.nr 559181-8603)
Slädgatan 1 (visa karta
)
211 75 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8244299